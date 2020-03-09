Khloe Kardashian distrusts Tristan Thompson's latest gestures for this reason

Not long ago, Tristan Thompson turned to social media, where he decided once again to flirt with his ex-girlfriend and baby mom Khloe Kardashian with a hot comment.

The reality show star and model had published a very revealing lingerie mirror selfie, and the basketball star couldn't help but leave a comment on a word.

The father of two simply wrote cheeky, but a source close to him explained Hollywood life that he is actively chasing Khloe.

The informed person told the publication that the NBA star has been sending elegant Khloe gifts and pretty flowers in hopes of recovering her.

The friend said Khloe distrusts the gestures and added: "Tristan's compliments on Instagram are just what the world sees. In real life, he becomes even stronger. He sends her flowers all the time. His house is full. of flowers, and many of them are from Tristan. He sends her sweet text messages and never stops telling her that he wants her back. Khloe enjoys the attention, but still distrusts him in that regard. She trusts him as a father for True, but, as for getting back together at this point, he wants to keep things as they are. "

The source continued to share: “Tristan wants Khloe to return, and will continue to flirt with Khloe in real life and also online constantly. He is really looking forward to being close to her much more from next month when his NBA season ends. "

The family friend concluded: “He will really try to be with True quite frequently this summer, which means he will also be with Khloe. He feels that it will be a total gain for everyone, and his hopes are to officially recover Khloe and then worry about signing up for a new team in July. "

A second source said that Tristan will regret having always lost Khloe and added: “Tristan is still trying to recover Khloe. He has not hidden the fact that he wants another opportunity with her, he has not overcome it. Khloe has knocked him down continuously, but Tristan is persistent. He deeply regrets losing Khloe and is very open about it, and doesn't seem ready to give up. "

The couple finally separated after the epic cheat scandal that involved Jordyn Woods.



