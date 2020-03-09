Kenyan Moore's husband denies being summoned by cockroaches and live mice in the restaurant!

Kenyan Moore's husband, Marc Daly, responded to reports that his restaurant, Soco, was cited for having live cockroaches and evidence of mice in his restaurant.

"For those who hate spreading false news PSA, we have maintained our A for many years, our staff is amazing. Soco standards have always been respected. Please stop spreading false rumors about a successful black property business !!! " published together with the official sanitary inspection degree of the restaurant.

According to the documents obtained by BOSSIP, the inspectors of the New York City Department of Health conducted a routine investigation at the southern fusion restaurant on February 13.

Although the restaurant still received an "A,quot; rating, inspectors deducted 28 points for the following violations.

-Foods were not adequately protected from sources of contamination during storage, preparation, transportation, display or service.

-Cold foods were not refrigerated at adequate temperatures.

– Live cockroaches were present both in the kitchen and in the dining room.

-There was evidence of mice in the kitchen and / or dining room.

-The restaurant is not resistant to vermin and has favorable conditions to attract vermin and allow them to exist.