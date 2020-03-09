Home Entertainment Kenyan Moore's husband denies being summoned by cockroaches and live mice in...

Kenyan Moore's husband denies being summoned by cockroaches and live mice in the restaurant!

Kenyan Moore's husband, Marc Daly, responded to reports that his restaurant, Soco, was cited for having live cockroaches and evidence of mice in his restaurant.

"For those who hate spreading false news PSA, we have maintained our A for many years, our staff is amazing. Soco standards have always been respected. Please stop spreading false rumors about a successful black property business !!! " published together with the official sanitary inspection degree of the restaurant.

