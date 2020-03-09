Kenya Moore talks with Cynthia Bailey and Kandi Burruss about the red flags around Marc Daly

Kenya Moore told Kandi Burruss and Cynthia Bailey that she noticed some red flags surrounding her relationship with Marc Daly, but her love for him prevented her from seeing her true colors. If you've seen the last episode of RHOA, you've seen what happened between the ladies.

Kenya told the ladies that her husband had been talking to someone else. You can watch the video shared by The Shade Room below.

Someone said "Nobody deserves it, not even Kenya," and another follower said: "Ignoring the red flags will have you in a world of confusion and pain, everyone should stop playing colorblind."

Another follower posted this: & # 39; Poor Kenya just wanted a baby, and now she stayed with a man she doesn't like & # 39 ;, and a RHOA fan said: & # 39; Well, this is the reason why the one who moved with Tanya the way he did. He wanted someone to join his misery.

Another follower said: "That's what happens when you're so worried about other people's relationships ** Cough cough ** Tanya and her fiance."

Someone posted this: ‘Kenya hurts and hurts other people for that. It's hard to be understanding. "

One commenter wrote: "I am not the biggest fan of Kenya. But I feel that people were waiting for this to happen to throw it in their faces."

A follower said: & # 39; wait for Phaedra with the shadow because … this does not seem karma … * although it is none of my business * 😳 & # 39; and someone thinks that Kenya is chasing the wrong person: & # 39; Kenya is chasing the high school girl when she needs to be checking her husband 🙄 & # 39;

Someone said, "Everything he did to Tanya," he knew this was going to happen. At least she got her beautiful girl. ❤️ ’

A follower said: ‘Sorry for Kenya. No woman should have to tolerate that kind of disrespect from her husband. "

What do you think about the whole drama between Marc and Kenya?



