Kenya Moore talks about Marc Daly texting another woman before her separation

Right now, we all know that things are not right between Kenya Moore and her separated husband, Marc Daly, and they are both currently in a space where they are raising their one-year-old daughter. However, viewers have been able to see how Marc and Kenya got to where they are today thanks to "Real Housewives of Atlanta."

In the last episode, Kenya spoke with Cynthia Bailey and Kandi Burruss about Marc's capture by texting another woman before they announced their separation.

During the show, Kenya told the ladies: “One of the women begged him to keep the sex even though he was married. That woman, with whom she still communicates after I told her, "This is inappropriate." She said: "You make me feel this way, that way, is there any way we can go on like this?"

During his confessional, Kenya told the cameras: “I think I missed many red flags. I think when you're excited and in love and you feel hopeful, you ignore the red flags. The last few weeks have taught me that you can't believe who someone says you are, you have to believe who shows you who it is. "

Kenya continued to tell the ladies that she contacted the woman that Marc had been texting and warned her to stay away from her husband.

“I also called b * tch, which I am sorry I did. She answered the phone and said: & # 39; Maybe you want to take off my speaker, this is Mrs. Marc Daly & # 39 ;. And I proceeded to let him know that if he approached my husband, I know where he lives, "said Kenya.

As we reported earlier, Marc and Kenya announced their separation after two years of marriage.

Kenya said in a statement: "It is with deep sadness that I regret informing my fans that I am divorcing my husband Marc Daly," Kenya said in a statement to Persons. “Due to recent and current circumstances, I can no longer continue in the marriage. My only concern and focus is and always will be my daughter, Brooklyn, my miracle baby. She was made in love and true commitment. I ask that our privacy be respected in the future. "

