Kenya Moore reveals what she told "B * tch,quot; that helped destroy her marriage to Marc Daly – "RHOA,quot; fans are still supporting Brooklyn Daly's parents to save their marriage

As fans follow Kenya Moore on her journey to divorce, they learn how things got out of control between her and her husband, Marc Daly.

In the last episode of The true housewives of AtlantaKenya sat down with her good friends, Cynthia Bailey and Kandi Burruss, and dropped some bombs.

Kenya did not hold back and opened up about the problems in her marriage to Marc by saying that other women played a role in their broken romance.

One's mother said she surprised her husband by having some "inappropriate,quot; exchanges with another woman and added: "I do not want a divorce. My instincts say that he is doing something else because I look around and see these text messages, which either, one of the women begged him to maintain sex, even though he was married, that woman he still communicates with after I told him this was inappropriate.

Kenya continued explaining: "She said:" You make me feel this way, that way. Is there any way we can continue with this? I also called b * tch. Yes, what I regret having done. She answered the phone. I said: ‘You may want to take out the speaker. This is Mrs. Marc Daly. And she picked up the motherf-king phone, and I proceeded to let her know that if she approached my husband, I know where she lives.

Kenya confessed that she and Marc had a "big stir,quot; after she discovered the text messages and continued saying she omitted some of the warning signs.

She added: “I think I missed a lot of red flags. I think when you are excited, you are in love and you feel hopeful, you ignore the red flags. The last few weeks have taught me that you cannot believe who someone says that it is; you have to believe who shows you who it is. "

In a tweet after the episode, Kenya explained: “The story I told (Kandi) and (Cynthia) about the ex who wanted to & # 39; move on & # 39; It was shared by Marc only a few weeks after he told him that he had been married almost three years ago. and that was his answer. "

Kenya and Marc married in 2017 and announced that they would divorce in September 2019.



