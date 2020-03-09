Kenya Moore praises Maya Angelou and shares some of her lyrics

Kenya Moore spoke about Maya Angelou for International Women's Day. Check out the Kenyan post he shared on his social media account.

‘From the original Queen to all the queens of the world. My favorite poet #mayaangelou Happy #internationalwomensday ", Kenya captioned her post.

Someone told him: ‘I'm crying and sobbing right now and I went to your page to tell you that; And then I watch this video. "Stay strong, YOU are a phenomenal woman and we #teamtwirl love you."

A fan told Kenya: "I am very proud of you. I call you for nonsense. You are a great mother and wife. I was choked because physical abuse is horrible, but mental and emotional abuse will break you. I know I went through 32 "I am recovering, it is a process every day. I know you want to keep your family together, me too. In the end, do what makes you feel safe and emotionally fed by your beautiful and beautiful girl. Set a good example for her. We all love you and support you. If I could go back and tell my young self, I would have done it differently. "

Someone else said: ‘You are a phenomenal woman and should be treated as such! I'm sorry for how you were treated in tonight's episode. ❤️ ’

One commenter posted this: ‘I'm glad you're not just solving and tolerating the bs of an ungrateful man! Turn over beautiful. 🙌🏽 ’

Another follower said: "Kenya, you will overcome this just focus on your healing and move on with your daughter Brooklyn."

Another follower praised Kenya and said this: ‘You are a phenomenal woman, Kenya and Brooklyn look at you to be that phenomenal role model of a mom! You received this, and my prayers and support are with you. "

Apart from this, Kenya shared a message on her social media account about the fortress, and fans appreciated her motivational words.



