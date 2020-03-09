Kenneth Petty – Look at his Mugshot after being arrested!

%MINIFYHTML136ab5a1cf989eab02097cc27af005a211% %MINIFYHTML136ab5a1cf989eab02097cc27af005a212%

As you may have heard, Nicki Minaj's husband, Kenneth Petty, was arrested for not registering as a sex offender in the state of California after moving there, and now, the LAPD has released his police file! Check it out here!

Looking at the photo of the police, it is safe to say that the man looks quite annoying and is definitely understandable given the situation that led him to have problems with the law once again.

At that moment, Nicki's husband was wearing a black T-shirt and had a very sullen expression.

This also marks the first photo (police or other photo) that the public can see after their arrest on March 4.

After being arrested, Kenneth pleaded not guilty, but he was still required to use an ankle monitor and follow a curfew, according to TMZ.

In addition, Kenneth also handed out his passport and, for the moment, can only travel within Southern California.

TMZ also reported for the first time that "it cannot use drugs, not even marijuana from legal clinics in Los Angeles, and has another hearing scheduled for March 23."

Nicki Minaj fans were already quite against relations precisely because of his past, so it is safe to say that many of them feel vindicated that they were right about him.

However, despite the inconvenience that Nicki reportedly considers "shameful," the female ceremonial teacher is determined to support her husband no matter what.

In fact, the source also told HollywoodLife that even if something similar happened again, she would still be there by her side, solving these things together.

Kenneth was previously registered as a sex offender in the state of New York, but he was supposed to do the same in just 5 days after moving to California, according to the so-called Megan Law.



