Kenneth Petty has registered as a sex offender in California (Update)

After surrendering to federal authorities for not registering as a sex offender in the state of California, Nicki Minaj's husband, Kenneth Petty, is now registered in his new home state.

Kenneth Petty still faces federal charges for the accident, which was discovered in November when authorities arrested him in Beverly Hills.

He was given the opportunity to report his new address, which is required by his law, but he did not. While the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office withdrew his local case, he pleaded not guilty to the federal charges he still faces.

Last Wednesday, a judge ordered his release on a $ 100,000 bond and was forced to turn in his passport in addition to using an ankle monitor. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison.

The next Kenneth court date is scheduled for April 28. Your trip has been limited to southern California.