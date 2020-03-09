Kelly Clarkson's version of Lose You to Love will give you the chills

Adam Christopher / NBCUniversal
There is no need to lose this performance of Kelly Clarkson"Because it's golden."
the Kelly Clarkson Show The host is known for performing versions of beloved songs as part of his daily segment "Kellyoke," and Monday was certainly not something that could be missed. After Selena GomezIn the appearance on the NBC program, the Grammy winner addressed the singer's latest hit, "Lose You to Love Me."
Clarkson spared no emotions while delivering a touching version of the song while backed by instruments and vocalists. The song was released in October 2019 as the lead single of Gomez's third studio album, Rare, which fell in January. The song reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming Gomez's first number one song.
And it seems that people also love the host version. Since it was uploaded to YouTube on Monday, Clarkson's version has already been viewed more than 50,000 times.
While appearing on the show, Gomez talked about perfecting his own sound after rising in the industry as a Disney star.
"I have been constantly trying to improve my music more and more because, you know, I know that people may not think that I am the best singer, but I simply work with my money," he told Clarkson. "I love it, I really love writing, creating and creating melodies and growing. I felt that this was my chance to say all the things I wanted to say that way, that it was to talk about relationships and talk about difficult times or be vulnerable or being trapped in your head because I can do that a lot, but I wanted it to feel good, you know, I wanted it to feel as if every word mattered and you could feel it physically. "
In response, Clarkson had some encouraging and comforting words for Gomez.
"The best singers in the world move you and that comes from all the different sounds and styles, so, from singer to singer, what you do is beautiful and I love your album," he said. "I love singing your music. It means something and moves people, so never deny your gift because it's powerful."
