Kelly Clarkson's version of Lose You to Love will give you the chills

There is no need to lose this performance of Kelly Clarkson"Because it's golden."

the Kelly Clarkson Show The host is known for performing versions of beloved songs as part of his daily segment "Kellyoke," and Monday was certainly not something that could be missed. After Selena GomezIn the appearance on the NBC program, the Grammy winner addressed the singer's latest hit, "Lose You to Love Me."

Clarkson spared no emotions while delivering a touching version of the song while backed by instruments and vocalists. The song was released in October 2019 as the lead single of Gomez's third studio album, Rare, which fell in January. The song reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming Gomez's first number one song.

And it seems that people also love the host version. Since it was uploaded to YouTube on Monday, Clarkson's version has already been viewed more than 50,000 times.