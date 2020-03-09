Katy Perry on becoming a first-time mother: I'm terrified!

%MINIFYHTMLfe928e6a0b6a1ee653083141ecd41ed611% %MINIFYHTMLfe928e6a0b6a1ee653083141ecd41ed612%

In a clip from the March 8 episode of & # 39; American Idol & # 39 ;, the creator of hits & # 39; Roar & # 39; he asks his fellow judges, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, if they will give him a baby shower.

Katy Perry she admitted that she is "terrified" of becoming a first-time mother when she revealed the news of her pregnancy to her partner "American idol"Judges of Sunday, March 8 episode of the night.

The "Roar" singer announced last week that she and her fiance Orlando Bloom expect their first child together, and they told her Lionel richie Y Luke Bryan The happy news of the delivery of the television talent show on Sunday night.

In the clip, Lionel said: "I can't say how excited I am that we are going to have a fourth judge on the show this year," before Luke added: "I think it's the perfect addition to this panel." "

Smiling, Katy announced: "We're having a baby … I'm terrified!"

Katy then asked her fellow judges if they were going to give her a baby shower, to which Luke joked that he would bring the "fishing gear", while Lionel would devote himself to "all the purchases the baby will need."

The 35-year-old singer also revealed that she is looking forward to her pleasure during her pregnancy, laughing: "Well, I will definitely get fat, so I look forward to that. Everything will be bigger and better in the third season of American Idol." . "

In another part of Sunday's episode, Katy was introduced to a psychic named Jill Dahne, the mother of the audience Jimmy Levy. After Jimmy said he grew up in a psychic family, the panel asked him to bring his mother.

And as soon as he entered the room, Jill turned his attention directly to Katy, saying, "You are an old soul. Yes, and you met your soulmate."

"Thank you," replied Katy, who promised to Orlando Bloom last year (19).