Katy Perry has Baby Bump on full display by Johnny Floral Dress

Katy Perry gave what could be the best pregnancy revelation of all time when she showed her belly in her video for "Never Worn White,quot;, but now she is showing her belly in a beautiful dress By Johnny. The Sunday Floral Midi features a bold and vibrant print of playful flowers in shades of yellow, blue and green. With a deep neckline, Katy Perry showed her curves, but what stood out most was her growing baby bump. Although Katy has not said her exact expiration date, she is known to be in her second trimester and looks forward to the birth of her son sometime during the summer.

Famous stylists Chris Appleton and Jesus Guerrero have worked as a team to show off Katy's stunning hair and Chris Appleton recently worked her magic by giving Katy long braids. Although Katy's hair was long in the video, she wore her characteristic short bob when she appeared in Melbourne, Australia for the Fifi, Fev and Byron show on Monday morning.

Both Chris Appleton and Jesus Guerrero work in the hair of Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, who frequently switch between longer and shorter lengths like Katy Perry.

For Johnny shared a photo of Katy Perry with the dress and shared the following caption.

"@KatyPerry flaunts her belly in our Sunday Floral Midi ❤️"

The Sunday Floral Tie V midi dress sells for approximately $ 360.

Katy Perry has her own line of footwear called the Katy Perry Collection. He carried the Phez Phez Slingback bombs in Pop Blue. The shoes sell for around $ 90, but they are currently for sale on the official website for $ 54. It is not clear how long the sale will last.

Katy did not overly complement her appearance and used small and demure gold hoops from Alison Lou. The earrings are the small rings of autumn jelly and cost approximately $ 125.

Katy's makeup was fresh and natural looking with a light pink lipstick and enough eye makeup to accentuate her beautiful baby blue color. Many people say that Katy has a pregnancy glow and doesn't need to wear a lot of makeup because she looks fabulous.

What do you think of Katy Perry's look?



