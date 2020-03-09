Katy Perry cries the death of her grandmother in sincere tribute

Katy Perrythe grandmother Ann Pearl Hudson, has died.

The 35-year-old singer paid tribute to the loved one through Instagram on Monday.

"I don't know when a soul enters a new vehicle, but if there is a future life in which there is a waiting room to come and go, my mind wonders if the soul that is waiting to enter my world is receiving a kiss the in front of my sweet grandmother who left this land yesterday. My heart hopes that this is the case, "wrote the,quot; Firework "star on the social network. "If she is able to talk to the waiting soul, the conversation would probably include, & # 39; are you sure you want to choose this wild group?! & # 39; There would definitely be some sarcasm, an ingenious joke or two … tbh grandma probably had a glass of her favorite blush wine ready upon arrival in this future life … and a trendy look, jewelry included, of course. "

Then, Perry explained that "much of what I am is for my father … and he for her."

"She started everything, as she used to remind us and I am very grateful that she did it," she continued.

He also reflected on the impact of the family.

"The family … is there to show us what love can be … sometimes it is difficult to get on that journey to find love And through Y, but if you can open your heart and let the light guide the way , you will find that that is incomparable love, "he added.