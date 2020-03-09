Katie Couric self quarantines after contact with coronavirus patient Rick Cotton

Katie Couric is under quarantine after a viral Twitter thread led her to make the decision. Katie has revealed that she spent time with the Head of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, Rick Cotton, who was recently diagnosed with coronavirus. Although Katie believes her chances of getting Covid-19 disease are slim, she undergoes a quarantine to be safe. The news that Rick Cotton tested positive was after New York governor Andrew Cuomo held a press conference in which he criticized the CDC and President Trump for the lack of available coronavirus tests for those in the state. .

Fans were surprised when Katie casually mentioned that she had just seen Rick on Saturday in response to an article that had just diagnosed Coronavirus. Katie didn't seem to think she was in danger or at risk of catching him, but her Twitter followers begged to differ.

In a short time, a controversial discussion broke out with many people pressing Katie to take a more proactive response. Although Katie tried to calm the public's fears, she finally relented and announced that she would be quarantined for two weeks.

You can see Katie's tweet that started the controversy below.

Rick Cotton is an old friend of mine. In fact, I just saw him on Saturday for the first time in a long time. Feel better Rick. via @The New York City Times https://t.co/zaswaDakOA – Katie Couric (@katiecouric) March 9, 2020

Katie had pointed out that she didn't touch Rick Cotton and didn't think she should worry, and responded to the protest with the following.

“Well folks, thanks for your concern! I have some updates: so far I have talked to someone from @WHO who referred me to @HEALTHNYGOV who told me that it was not necessary to carry out the quarantine. This was also confirmed by my primary care doctor. "

Katie's tweet did not go well with her fans, who sounded and let her know that she was putting herself and others in danger.

Several hours after her original tweet, she provided an update, saying she would work from home.

"I will work from home to be sure and make sure that if I don't feel well, I will go to the doctor. I will keep you informed."

Most health officials do not recommend people who have symptoms of Coronavirus to go to their doctor, but to contact their local health department.

You can see Katie's tweet below.

I just talked to a @CDCgov official who said that I have a very low risk given the duration and nature of the contact. I will work from home to be sure and make sure that if I don't feel well, I will go to the doctor. I'll keep you informed. – Katie Couric (@katiecouric) March 9, 2020

What do you think of Katie's initial response?

Do you think Katie Couric is doing the right thing by working from home and undergoing a quarantine?



