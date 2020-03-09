Kate Middleton puts the Royal in royal blue at the Palace Children & # 39; s gala

Kate Middleton knows how to light the room

All eyes were on the Duchess of Cambridge on Monday night, as she entered her gala in a dazzling royal blue dress by Jenny Packham. The lovely piece, which he first used in 2016, featured ornate beads, a peek-a-boo material that had intricate floral details and a bright bottom half.

She complemented with a matching deep blue clutch, earrings and silver Jimmy Choo heels.

Kate organized an unforgettable gala for the organization, Place2Be, at Buckingham Palace. Making the event more special? The organization celebrated its 25th anniversary.

Given that Kate has been a patron of the organization, which helps provide support and advocate for the mental health of children while they are in school, it makes sense to bring people together for a good cause.

Along with her duties as a hostess, the 38-year-old royalty shared a moving and inspiring speech with the attendees that included teachers and students from Cranbrook School, New North Academy and Salusbury Elementary School.