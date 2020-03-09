Kate Middleton puts the Royal in royal blue at the Palace Children & # 39; s gala

Chris Jackson – WPA Pool / Getty Images
Kate Middleton knows how to light the room
All eyes were on the Duchess of Cambridge on Monday night, as she entered her gala in a dazzling royal blue dress by Jenny Packham. The lovely piece, which he first used in 2016, featured ornate beads, a peek-a-boo material that had intricate floral details and a bright bottom half.
She complemented with a matching deep blue clutch, earrings and silver Jimmy Choo heels.
Kate organized an unforgettable gala for the organization, Place2Be, at Buckingham Palace. Making the event more special? The organization celebrated its 25th anniversary.
Given that Kate has been a patron of the organization, which helps provide support and advocate for the mental health of children while they are in school, it makes sense to bring people together for a good cause.
Along with her duties as a hostess, the 38-year-old royalty shared a moving and inspiring speech with the attendees that included teachers and students from Cranbrook School, New North Academy and Salusbury Elementary School.
"I am delighted to welcome all of you to Buckingham Palace tonight, to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Place2Be. It is a charity with which I feel greatly privileged to work and I am passionate about the support it provides and the impact it has in children, families and communities, "Kate began her speech.
In addition, he thanked the organization for providing support, resources and more to the children who need it most.
He also thanked them for teaching him so many things about "child development," the importance of helping children at such an early age and how to make a difference can happen in the smallest way.
"Place2Be has been a pioneer of mental health support at the school since 1994, helping more than two hundred and fifty thousand children and their families," he said. "But their reach goes far beyond that. Having visited many of their schools, meeting hundreds of their wonderful staff, children and young people, it is moving to see that the support they provide is much more than being there at a time of I desperately need . "
He added: "Place2Be was one of the first charities of which I became a patron. I knew it was special at that time, but after having spent many years since I learned about the importance of child development, I see even more the value of work that you do, and I am greatly grateful for everything you have taught me in the last seven years. "
Chris Jackson – WPA Pool / Getty Images
"You taught me, from the beginning, that the children in your schools are as happy and emotionally strong as the adults in their care. That's why you take so much pride in the work you do with your teachers and your parents," she said. "You taught me the importance of creating safe and enriching environments within schools, adopting a holistic vision of emotional well-being that permeates the entire school system."
He added: "You also taught me that it is the simplest things that make a difference for children. It is the quality time spent with them. It is the time it takes to listen to them. Trusting relationships is what a person has. deeper impact on a child's emotional and mental well-being. "
Closing his speech, he advocated having the organization available for more schools.
Chris Jackson – WPA Pool / Getty Images
"Twenty-five years after the foundation of Place2Be, there is a much greater awareness of the importance of children's mental health than ever before," he shared. "But with greater awareness, there is a greater need for support. Therefore, Place2Be services were never so necessary."
"I remember saying after my visit to Willows School in 2013 that I thought that all schools in this country should have Place2Be," he said. "Imagine the difference it would make for thousands, if not millions, more children, teachers and parents, if this vision were a reality."
Not all heroes wear capes … sometimes, they wear royal blue dresses!