Karl Dorrell of CU Buffs Darrin Chiaverini excited to work together – Up News Info

(Note: This is the first of the two sides that Darrin Chiaverini will assume the position of Colorado offensive coordinator. The second part, which deals more with Chiaverini's offensive plan, will appear in Tuesday's daily chamber.)

Mel Tucker's sudden departure from the Colorado soccer team last month opened a new door for Darrin Chiaverini.

%MINIFYHTML9ec5b50d81520b1d218222651598620811% %MINIFYHTML9ec5b50d81520b1d218222651598620812%

While it's not what he wanted most, Chiaverini is accepting the next challenge in his career as a coach.

Karl Dorrell was hired as CU head coach on February 23, replacing Tucker, who rejected the Buffs to take over the program in the state of Michigan.

Chiaverini interviewed for the position of head coach and believed he was the best man for the job. It hurt when he didn't understand it, but Dorrell, Chiaverini's position coach when he played at CU from 1995-98, made him offer: remain on staff as an offensive coordinator and receiver coach.

"Yes, there is no doubt (there were mixed emotions)," Chiaverini said. “I told that to coach Dorrell. Obviously, I was disappointed by my situation, but I was excited by coach Dorrell. Our story together in Colorado, I know that he is a good person and that he is a good football coach.

"I think it's normal to go through those human emotions, be disappointed, but also be excited for someone else."

Chiaverini, 42, has put aside his disappointment at the excitement of his new role.

Hired by former coach Mike MacIntyre in December 2015 as co-offensive coordinator and receiver coach, Chiaverini held that position for three seasons. He took over the game call tasks in 2018, but MacIntyre was fired with a game remaining in that season. Tucker was hired that December and kept Chiaverini on staff, but not as a coordinator; he trained receivers and added the title of assistant head coach.

Now, Chiaverini is back in the role of coordinator, although this time there is no "partner,quot; next to his title, and he has a second chance to summon the plays. It is not the job of head coach I wanted, but it is a promotion and an opportunity to work with Dorrell, whom he has respected for years.

"It's good that we have history together," Chiaverini said. "There is a confidence factor between the two, having him as my position coach at the university." Obviously I was excited for coach Dorrell when he got the job and I knew this could be a good working relationship for both of us. ”

Dorrell also thought about it, that's why he offered the job to Chiaverini, who not only provides continuity to the staff, but also gives Dorrell an instant star recruiter. Chiaverini has been ranked among the top 25 recruiters by Rivals.com in the last three years.

"It's going to be fun," Dorrell said about working with Chiaverini. “It was fun training when I was here years ago. Very dedicated player, he paid great attention to his trade. Actually, he showed, I think, training qualities as a player, just because of how his brain worked in terms of his preparation. "

Chiaverini, who graduated from Corona High School (California), arrived at the CU campus when he was 17 years old. He played as a true freshman, advanced in the depth chart and led the Buffs in the reception as a senior in 1998. He finished his career with 97 catches for 1,199 yards, numbers still in the top 20 in history from school.

Chosen in the fifth round of the Cleveland Browns draft in 1999, Chiaverini played four seasons in the NFL, catching 62 passes for 662 yards and seven touchdowns. He still has the Browns record for most catches in a single game (10) by a rookie

Chiaverini is now in his fourteenth training season and his fifth with CU. With the Buffs, he has trained five of the top 15 recipients (in terms of career catches) in the program's history and helped Bryce Bobo, Tony Brown, Shay Fields, Devin Ross, Laviska Shenault and Juwann Winfree to gain opportunities to the NFL.

"There is no question why he is as good a coach as he is, because of his approach as a player," said Dorrell, whose experience as a former head coach was at the UCLA from 2003-07.

Dorrell knows Chiaverini's goal of being a head coach one day and hopes that this opportunity can help him get there. Dorrell, who was a CU receiver coach in 1992-93 and an offensive coordinator / receiver coach from 1995-98, made several of his UCLA assistants become head coaches.

"I am eager to help him become a head coach one day," Dorrell said. "That's his strong desire to be, so I think it's a great match for both of us." I can help you at one extreme and obviously prepare it to be a game caller and all those different things too. We are both very excited to work together. "

In addition to Dorrell, Chiaverini will have the opportunity to work with new quarterback coach Danny Langsdorf, who was previously an offensive coordinator at Oregon State for nine years and Nebraska for three.

Dorrell and Langsdorf have a combined experience of 56 years training in attack, with 22 years of play between them. When Chiaverini was the author of plays in 2018, he had a defensive head coach (MacIntyre) and a co-coordinator (Klayton Adams) who had 12 years of experience but never as a call author.

"I think it's good to have boys who have been there and have gone through good and bad things," Chiaverini said. “Both had successes, both had failures. I have had successes and I have failed. At the end of the day, you have to keep growing, keep learning from the things you did wrong, add something to the things you did really well.

"He wants ideas, he wants comments, he wants constructive criticism about how we can be better and we're going to have those conversations as offensive personnel and, obviously, with coach Dorrell."

Between Dorrell and the five offensive coaches, there is almost 120 years of experience as a coach. Chiaverini hopes to use that resource, but is also excited to recover the keys of the offensive. His only season as a play-call, in 2018, produced mixed results, but he did not have the opportunity to learn from it last year. Now it does.

"There are many good things we did in 2018; there were things I saw that we need to do a better job," he said. "You can only go and have those growing pains if you go through it and experience it.

"I take the good with the bad and look forward to the next chapter of my game."