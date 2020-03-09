Kareena Kapoor Khan talks about working with Karisma Kapoor in a movie

While Kareena Kapoor Khan continues to rule in the industry, Karisma Kapoor has returned with a web project. The actress who entertained us and shook the 90s, is now making her presence felt in the web world with ALT Balaji Mentalhood. Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen attending the special preview of the series and the two sisters were all smiles for the paparazzi.

It was during this event that Bebo was asked when the audience would see the elegant Kapoor sisters together on the big screen. In response to this, the diva said she is waiting for the right script to gather them. Kareena said: "We've always wanted to work together, but we don't have that kind of script. We didn't like it at all. Someone should come with a good script, we'll consider it."

Recently, Kareena's debut on social networks got attention. The actress recently joined Instagram and has already made fans crazy.