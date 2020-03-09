Kandi Burruss gives fans a glimpse of RHOA Ladies' journey & # 39; Greece

Kandi Burruss shared a video the other day, which was causing the RHOA women's trip to Greece. Last night, another episode of the television series was aired, and fans can't wait to see Kandi's movie. Talk about that New episode too.

Kandi also made sure to wish her fans a Happy International Women's Day.

‘Be sure to tune in @bravotv! It's almost time for the new #RHOA episode to begin. It's a good one! First day of our trip to Greece! Kandi was telling his fans the other day.

Someone brought Kenia Moore and said: "Kandi really … Kenya is getting exactly what she deserves, I'm sorry, I'm not sorry. I'm just saying that you know what she is like and how she treats people."

A follower said: "I really LOVE Tanya this season, he seems like a really amazing person … with a great spirit of fun."

Someone else posted this: ‘Kandi and Cynthia got on my nerves tonight asking everyone to be nice to Kenya. If the shoe were on the other foot, Kenya would be jumping for joy over the situation of the person. She does NOT receive sympathy from me. "

One commenter wrote: "Kandi, you know very well that statement about not mentioning that the divorce was lame and hypocritical."

Another fan had something to say about Kenya and posted this: & # 39; Kenya deserves everything it receives from those girls, so Kandi needs to sit down and take care of her affairs, she should have reviewed Kenya this season and maybe they would be respectful to what's happening. I hope Nene gives Kenya the business on this trip.

Another person said: ‘I said last week that something happened before that event. That explains Marc's safety and attitude. Kenya was faking everything. "

Someone else posted this: "She had to come. I'm sorry it happened, but Trini's men just don't go by how she acts."

Did you see RHOA last night?



