Kamala Harris goes viral with this video where she backs Joe Biden

Senator Kamala Harris released a video that went viral with almost 6 million views, where she announced that she had backed former Vice President Joe Biden in the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

Harris, a California Democrat who had attacked Biden during the first debates, had a unit message in the clip that was posted on Twitter on Sunday.

The former California attorney general revealed: "There is no one better prepared than Joe to lead our nation through these turbulent times and restore truth, honor and decency in the Oval Office. He is kind and worries infinitely, and He really listens to the American people. ”

Harris went on to say: “We deserve a president with the knowledge and experience to reassure a nation tired of tweets, lies and incompetence. And we deserve a president who speaks the best of who we are and who challenges us to fulfill our ideals. I believe in Joe Biden and I will do everything in my power to help him choose him as the next president of the United States. ”

The support has caused a lot of passion in social networks. One voter declared: “Thank you, Kamala! For being an inspiration, a warrior, a leader, a human. ♥ "

A supporter of Bernie Sanders had the following to share: “Um, lmao. If Miss Harris says that I support Bernie Sanders, I doubt we have her discussion. Even from people who support Biden. You are your worst enemy. It is the democratic right of all to support those who want. When Bernie's supporters don't get what they want, they attack. And then Bernie sits on her butt and doesn't treat this tongue that whips her followers. Please adhere to the democratic process. Even if the candidates support Biden, everyone should respect that. Everyone opposed each other during the discussions. Now they support the candidate they believe will win, and everyone is on a war footing. I don't understand what the discussion is about. Do you want a candidate who did not win? I am confused by the justification of Bernie's supporters. You are attacking someone who is supporting the candidate she prefers. Ugh I can't. "

Another Democrat called for unity and the party and endorsed the candidate: “Why are people here so negative? You all think that Bernie is your savior, and that you will do what you did before and get you chosen. Please stop talking nonsense and vote for whoever is nominated to get this man out of the White House. As much as you hate Biden, what has Trump done for blacks? Stop acting like brats. She made her choice.

Many political experts predict that Harris will be the vice president of Biden.



