Justin Verlander's injury: "It would probably be a miracle to return for the opening day,quot;

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – Justin Verlander leaned against the back of a folding chair in front of his locker, with the Astros spring training cap perched right on his head and his arms crossed. I wasn't completely baffled by the news that an MRI revealed a slight tension in the lat, but I wasn't happy with that either.

"Latinos can be quite difficult," Verlander said. "Talking to doctors and observing the scans is definitely not the worst case scenario. The best case scenario would be nothing. Probably somewhere in the middle of that. I don't think any injury is considered positive, but when you have a lot of things that go through your mind and you've tried it before and it's probably more serious, I guess it's positive to hear that it's not all that bad at all. "

Verlander suffered the injury early on Sunday. Instead of his scheduled four-inning period, he was taken out after the second frame. His penultimate release of that entry, immediately before a 93 mph fastball, just where the entire game had been, was a slider that just didn't feel quite right. Maybe even a mechanical delivery problem, he thought.

But he tensed between tickets and called it a game. Verlander had spent most of the spring dealing with a groin injury, so leaving only his second beginning of spring was frustrating. And it was also frustratingly familiar.

In 2015, Verlander suffered a similar injury in spring training with the Tigers. He missed the first months, returned in June and made 20 starts that year. Maybe, I hoped, that experience will help you this time.

"I am trying to be very honest with myself through this process," he said. "I'm trying to remember how I felt in & # 39; 15, and I definitely feel better this time than then."

General manager James Click said there was no timetable for his return. The plan now is to rest and reevaluate later. He said he didn't know if Verlander would be ready for opening day.

Verlander had thoughts about that, however.

"I would say it would probably be a miracle to return on the opening day," he said. "But I don't want to leave miracles off the table."

If Verlander is out for a significant period of time, that's bad news for the Astros. This is a team created to compete for a World Series, if everyone is healthy. But some injuries here and there, especially in the rotation, which is thin in the depth experienced, and that equation changes.

Gerrit Cole left. Lance McCullers Jr. comes from a season lost due to injury. The other four headlines listed in the Astros depth chart of MLB.com, Jose Urquidy, Austin Pruitt, Framber Valdez and Josh James, have combined to make only 34 MLB starts in their careers.

But that is not something I can focus on. That is counterproductive.

"This is one of those (injuries) that you don't want to push too hard, because you can turn something that isn't a significant injury into something significant, and then you're talking about lost months," Verlander said. "This is one of those things that cannot be accelerated thoroughly. I just need to listen to yourself, listen to your body and be honest with yourself. That is one of the most difficult things as an athlete, someone like me anyway, I know I'm going to press, and this is one of those that you should try not to do. Just make sure you are cured before moving to 100 percent.