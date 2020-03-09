Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin: within their plans and chronology to make babies!

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber seem to be happy as a married couple and also hope to start a family together! That said, fans have been waiting for that day when the two would announce the great news!

That said, what is the truth about your timeline for making babies?

An internal report claims to know that while they are on the road to having a child together in the near future, there are still one or two more things that Hailey and Justin must do first.

In other words, the couple has babies in mind, but that does not mean that fans should be aware of a baby bump in the short term.

The source tells HollywoodLife that Justin and Hailey have already had many exciting conversations about how to become parents, but for now, Justin is determined to focus on his return to music and his tour!

"Once all his musical commitments are fulfilled, such as touring, Justin would like to start a family with Hailey," the source explained, adding that the model is also "completely on board with that time frame."

That would probably mean they will try to have a baby in the second half of this year as the tour ends in September!

While at Ellen Degeneres earlier this month, Justin was asked how many children they wanted and his answer was definitely the right one.

"I think it's up to Hailey because it's his body," he told the host.

Meanwhile, Hailey also talked about raising a family in her interview for Vogue Arabia, confirming that having children is a "closer reality,quot; for her and that "I love children and I can't wait to have mine."

In the meantime, keep calm and enjoy Justin's live performances on his tour!

After all, fans have been waiting for a long time and it seems they are not the only ones excited, since the source assured everyone that the singer is also very eager to go on stage again and offer a show that people will remember and talk about. for a long time. & # 39;



