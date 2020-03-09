Jussie Smollett's attempt to reject charges!

The empire star, Jussie Smollett, has been working hard to get the new charges against him dismissed by a judge, but the Illinois Supreme Court rejected the request.

According to several reports, Smollett's lawyer says that Cook County Circuit Judge Michael Toomin exceeded his authority and misunderstood the law when he ordered the appointment of a special prosecutor.

Last year, Smollett was charged with 16 counts of disorderly conduct, but the charges were soon dropped abruptly. Special prosecutor Dan Webb was called to review the case and again accused Smollett with six charges of the same charges, of which he pleaded not guilty last week.

Webb alleges that Smollett "planned and participated in an organized criminal attack," and then "made numerous false statements … reporting a hateful hate crime that, in fact, he knew had not happened," Webb said in a press release. .

Smollett has always denied the charges against him.