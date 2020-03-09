Julie Andrews Life Achievement Gala is reprogrammed by AFI for coronavirus

WENN / Avalon

CEO and President Bob Gazzale states that the postponement of the event will allow the organization to focus on the many gifts that the actress of & # 39; The Sound of Music & # 39; He has given the world.

The American Film Institute is postponing its 48th annual AFI Life Achievement Award due to fears surrounding the current coronavirus outbreak.

The organization had planned to honor the actress and singer of "The Sound of Music." Julie Andrews with his Life Achievement Award in April in Los Angeles, California.

However, the event is expected to be rescheduled in early summer, as growing concerns about the disease are wreaking havoc on several important events around the world.

"The decision of AFI to postpone the event is simply in response to the rapidly evolving nature of current events and our promise to ensure the well-being of the artists and the audience that meet every year to celebrate the art form of the United States "said the CEO and president of AFI, Bob. Gazzale

"This movement will allow our attention to be focused on the many gifts Julie Andrews has given the world."

Worldwide, more than 106,000 cases of coronaviruses have been recorded, with more than 3,600 deaths.