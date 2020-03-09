Judges moved to tears by two contestants

A B C

The episode also sees Makayla Phillips return to the show to audition when she was two weeks too young when she auditioned in 2017, and this time, it impresses everyone.

Judges on "American idol", Katy Perry, Lionel richie Y Luke Bryan, were impressed by a contestant in the episode on Saturday, March 8. The episode began with a performance by Danny La Rota, who sang Lorde"Royals." Katy thought he was the most "unique" contestant and, as expected, got three yes.

Next, Lou Dawg performed an original song. Lionel said no, but Katy said yes. However, Lou did not move to Hollywood. Makayla Phillips returned to the show because she was two weeks too young when she auditioned in 2017. She performed "Who's Loving You" by The Jackson 5 and it was enough for Katy to believe that she would be in the top 10. He got his golden ticket to Hollywood.

Later, Devon Alexander sang Sam smith"Not in that way". The judges loved their performance and gave a golden ticket to Hollywood. Singing an original song "Slip Away", Mosean Wilson successfully captivated the judges. Lionel rose from his chair to hug Mosean. Meanwhile, Katy was crying for the performance. Mosean got the golden ticket and went to Hollywood.

The next was Faith Becnel and received a mixed response from the judges. Lionel didn't believe Faith was ready. However, Katy and Luke said yes. The musical couple Kat Luna and Alejandro "Alex" Garrido Cortez performed "Shallow" together, although they did a separate audition. Fortunately, Kat and Alex got the gold tickets.

Singing "I Will Survive" was Tavia, but she was not voted. The next contestant at the audition was Sophia Wackerman, who chose to perform "Water" for Bishop Briggs. Totally impressed, Lionel predicted that Sophie Wackerman would be in the top 10.

Later, Jimmy Levy sang "Wicked Games". Katy, however, stopped him and urged him to do something a cappella because he knew Jimmy was nervous. Olivia Ximines performed Tori kelly"Language" and sent it to Hollywood. Marna Michelle, who is in a wheelchair, made in front of the judges. The judges did not think it was a perfect performance, although they finally gave the golden ticket to Hollywood.

Zack Dobbins showed Case his unique voice while performing an original song. Concluding the night was Ren Patrick. She sang "Dancing On My Own", to the liking of the judges. As expected, they sent Ren to Hollywood.