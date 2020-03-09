Judge throws convictions in case defended by Maya Moore of the WNBA – Up News Info

Maya Moore has always been known for reaching the big fish on the greatest stage. She has just received the most help from her career.

A judge on Monday revoked the convictions for robbery and robbery of 1997 of a Missouri man, Jonathon Irons, whose case has been defended by the WNBA star to the point of moving away from his career to help the family friend.

Cole County Judge Dan Green discovered that Irons' defense provided sufficient evidence to prove that he was unjustly convicted, a decision first reported by the Jefferson City News-Tribune. He served a 50-year prison sentence for the non-fatal murder of an owner in the St. Louis area when Irons was 16.

Moore called Irons after Monday's court hearing. When he answered the phone, Moore and a group of followers cheered him to let him know that the judge had ruled in his favor. Irons thanked his followers and even burst into a song at a time.

About 23 years after the incident, Irons could be released within 30 days of the judge's order, unless the St. Charles County Prosecutor's Office decides to try again. The judge also suspended his order pending a review by the Missouri attorney general's office, which could decide to appeal.

"It's a surreal feeling, it hasn't sunk yet," Moore said in a telephone interview with the AP. “He will do it when he goes out through those doors. It's as if we reached the Final Four, but we still have some work to do. I have mixed emotions because I am elated, but the decision could have been made much faster. "

Minnesota star Lynx suspended his career last season to help Irons. The four-time WNBA champion said last month that he planned to sit a second season and miss the Tokyo Olympics this summer. She told AP that those plans have not changed despite the court decision.

"‘ My decision to take another year was greater than this case, "he said. “But obviously this case was at the forefront of my mind. I look forward to when this is over to finally get some rest and spend time with my family. "

Moore was surrounded by friends and family when Irons called and she said, "You're going back home."

"I was on the moon praising Hallelujah and thanking the gentlemen," he said.

Moore, who was born in Jefferson City, Missouri, and a collegiate star in Connecticut, said all his success on the basketball court prepared her for the court case.

"My experience in basketball helped me navigate this battle," he said. “Having a long-term goal is like spending a season: you must have balance and rely on different teammates to do their job. Many of the skills I have been able to show on the basketball court helped me to have what I needed to navigate this exhausting and emotional process. "