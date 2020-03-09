Jude Bellingham visits the Man Utd training camp while Birmingham midfielder watches a summer movement Football news

The 16-year-old has been linked to a large number of clubs in the Premier League and in Europe; United made an offer of £ 30 million for Bellingham in January





Jude Bellingham has made 32 appearances in the Blues Championship this season

Sky sports news Jude Bellingham, Birmingham City midfielder, has been at Manchester United's Carrington training camp, while Ole Gunnar Solskjaer tries to sign the 16-year-old this summer.

United has been monitoring the teen's progress with the Blues for some time and they are eager to take him to Old Trafford.

Bellingham was accompanied by his parents and the visit came in the wake of the Manchester derby on Sunday, which featured new club recruits, Bruno Fernandes and Odion Ighalo, in the 2-0 victory of the Solskjaer team.

Birmingham has given permission to the Bellingham Academy graduate to meet with interested clubs, and United hopes Monday's discussions will put them ahead of a chase group, which includes Borussia Dortmund, in the race for the midfielder's signature.

United made an offer that raised its eyebrows by more than £ 30 million for the midfield star from frame-to-frame Blues during the January transfer window.

The Championship club is not commenting on Bellingham's visit to United training camp.