Joshua ISD School receives a $ 78K state of the art shooting range – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

JOHNSON COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The JROTC naval precision rifle team at Joshua High School now trains in a new state-of-the-art firing range with the same type of equipment used in the Olympic Games for rifle competitions.

The price – $ 78,000. It's worth it if you ask the team, which just won first place in the National Navy Rifle Championship last month and has five student shooters who qualified for the Junior National Olympic Games.

The range uses an electronic system with laser and measures the speed of the 1.77 mm pellets in air rifles to obtain real-time results, unlike paper targets. According to Zoheb Hassanali with the district, you can get a score accurately to one hundredth of where a shooter shoots.

The system also allows users to view scores in real time on separate televisions, which is excellent for organizing contests.

Joshua and Granbury ISD are the only schools in Texas that have the best system.