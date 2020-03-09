Jose Mourinho was right … Tanguy Ndombele's exhibition was a disgrace, says Jamie Carragher | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLa931a3afd982972d026ddb1593078cef11% %MINIFYHTMLa931a3afd982972d026ddb1593078cef12%

Tanguy Ndombele was dragged halfway against Burnley

Jamie Carragher provided a fulminating assessment of the Tottenham midfielder Tanguy Ndombele's display against Burnley, claiming that Jose Mourinho's criticism was justified.

Mourinho said he "can't keep giving Ndombele opportunities,quot; after taking the Frenchman in the middle of a 1-1 draw for his team at Burnley on Saturday night.

The Spurs club record with £ 54 million in the summer was one of two changes in the interval along with Oliver Skipp while visitors lost 1-0, and Carragher explained in Monday Night Football that Mourinho was right.

"The criticism of José Mourinho was justified," he said. Sky sports.

"It's a debate whether you do it publicly or privately. We have this debate all the time about the managers who criticize the players. I said after about 10 minutes while commenting on the game that the Spurs are a disaster."

Ndombele fought to assert himself during the 1-1 draw at Turf Moor

"His performance was nothing less than a disgrace in terms of his effort outside the ball. On the ball, it was very good, but outside the ball, you can't believe what you're seeing."

"If you look at his statistics on the ball in the first half, he was one of Tottenham's best players. When you look at him in the game, he rarely loses the ball."

"I guarantee that those three centrals will be in the coach or on the plane on the way home saying: & # 39; I don't enjoy playing with him, how bad was that when we had the ball & # 39;". Carragher at Ndombele

"But he did not have a single sprint in 45 minutes and his maximum speed is tenth. José Mourinho talked about not receiving passes from the center, he is not shown for the ball. He received two passes from the back."

"He just seems to walk and not move until the ball approaches him. He likes to tell other people what to do. He was hiding and finally one of the three centrals had to look past him with a long ball and they often Then he lost possession.

Ndombele did not do a single sprint during his 45 minutes in the field

"He was standing too often, marking himself and not looking for the ball. Oliver Skipp always moved and tried to find the angle, but this is the £ 60 million player.

"I almost remembered when you played with children at school. They only want to play football when the ball reaches your feet. It had pure quality on the ball. I have seen it a lot this season, and he may not run or he does not want to run , both are not good things.

"He doesn't like to run or defend himself and everything seems like he is jogging or running like an old man. But when the ball comes to him, it comes alive. That's not enough."

Ndombele trains in a relaxed mood after the criticism of José Mourinho

"I guarantee that those three centrals will be in the coach or on the plane on the way home saying, & # 39; I don't enjoy playing with him & # 39 ;, how bad was that when we had the ball … there was no one to pass the ball to ". That is the biggest problem.

"If José should have made public it is a different debate, but what he said was absolutely right."

Ndombele attempted zero tackles and interceptions during his 45-minute appearance.

The Frenchman is not the first player who has been publicly criticized by Mourinho during his managerial career, since Joe Cole, Luke Shaw and Paul Pogba have been at the receiving end of their anger on previous occasions.

Sven-Goran Eriksson was the special guest at Monday Night Football, but the experienced Swede admits that Mourinho's approach is not what he took during his time in the excavation.

"I don't know (what you are trying to achieve)," Erikkson said. MNF"Each manager has his own style, of course, but personally, I would be afraid to do what Mourinho did.

"I would fear losing the player for a long time. Maybe the criticism is fair, but I would have done it in the locker room along with the player or in my office."

"I have never publicly criticized a player for how he is playing. If they behaved badly in front of the referee, maybe they would do it in front of everyone, but if they don't play football well, no, I prefer to do it privately."

However, after seeing Carragher's analysis, Eriksson added: "It was worse than I thought.

"This is not for the Premier League. You have to run. If you don't run, you don't play in the Premier League. That's the first rule."

"When he received the ball, you can see that he is a great footballer, so he needs to add something that belongs to the Premier League, otherwise he will never be a Premier League player."

"You talk about a message for the player or the owner, but it can also be a message for his teammates to say that you don't behave like this when you don't have the ball. You have to run."

"It's strange. They bought him for a lot of money, and he hasn't acted. You can't play like that in the Premier League. You can't play like that in any league. It seems that the attitude is totally gone."