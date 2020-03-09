Jose Mourinho says Steven Bergwijn season ends | Soccer news







Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho does not expect Steven Bergwijn to play again this season due to the ankle injury he suffered against Burnley.

The January 22-year signing suffered a blow in the final stages of Tottenham's 1-1 draw at Turf Moor on Sunday.

Asked for Sky sports news Journalist Gary Cotterill, if he could believe what happened to Tottenham in front of injuries this season, Mourinho replied: "Yes. Yes, I can."

When asked for an update on Bergwijn's condition, Mourinho said: "Steven? I don't expect him to play this season."

