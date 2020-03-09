Jordyn Woods is doing squats during his 16-hour flight to Dubai: fans criticize her for the mask she wears against the coronavirus

Jordyn Woods shared a video on his social media account in which he can be seen doing squats during his flight to Dubai. People have something to say about the fact that they are wearing a mask to protect themselves from the coronavirus.

This comes just after Jordyn excited fans when he announced that he would star in an amazing movie.

‘Let me start squatting on a 16-hour flight 😂 @ frst.place HERE DUBAI! Comment on some of the best things to do while I'm here, "Jordyn captioned his post.

Someone commented on this: "You are not supposed to wear a mask only if you have something I heard just using it does not protect you from shi * 👀"

Another commenter said: "That's nonsense." I work in health. Wearing a mask definitely gives you a better chance than not wearing it. "

Someone else responded to the person above and said: & # 39; so that they do not transmit the virus to others, of course, and that means that the masks stop the spread to some extent, but if you are sick, you should be in contact with No one directly without a doubt. And wear masks protects. I don't know why the Western media told people that they are not working for protection, but it does. And I think it doesn't take much education to know that. "

Another follower pointed out this: ‘looks like a n95 mask. What can protect you. The regular mask is useless because the virus is too small. "

A follower posted this: "Are you still crazy enough to travel? That's why I don't believe in the influencers' abilities. How is Coronavirus safe for you and not for ordinary people?"

A fan suggested some places to visit Jordyn: & # 39; Go to the Emirates mall and see the burj khalifa and the Dubai fountain, the butterfly garden, visit the Dubai frame, go to Abu Dhabi and visit the Grand Mosque Sheikh Zayed and the Emirates Palace, go to the beach !!! & # 39;

Jordyn is probably in Dubai with work and is related to his line of exercises.



