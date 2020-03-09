John Krasinski will present & # 39; Saturday Night Live & # 39; in March

Home Local News John Krasinski will present & # 39; Saturday Night Live & #...

John Krasinski will present 'Saturday Night Live' in March

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
After years of making the NBC audience laugh like Jim Halpert in "The Office," John Krasinski will soon appear in another of the chain's long-running shows.

Newton's native will present "Saturday Night Live," on March 28, not long after the release of his upcoming movie "A Quiet Place Part II," on March 20, with English pop singer Dua Lipa as a musical guest.

Krasinski shared the news on Instagram, adding the subtitle "Life … done."

In 2018, Krasinski missed a cameo in Studio 8H when his former co-star Steve Carell was the host. Former "The Office," students Jenna Fischer, Ed Helms and Ellie Kemper joined Carell for the opening monologue, begging the Acton native to join them for a situation comedy meeting.

