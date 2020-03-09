John Krasinski will present & # 39; Saturday Night Live & # 39; in March

%MINIFYHTMLff33f0de4ec6f0ad47f120d5a5c02fb611% %MINIFYHTMLff33f0de4ec6f0ad47f120d5a5c02fb612%

After years of making the NBC audience laugh like Jim Halpert in "The Office," John Krasinski will soon appear in another of the chain's long-running shows.

Newton's native will present "Saturday Night Live,quot; on March 28, not long after the release of his upcoming movie "A Quiet Place Part II,quot; on March 20, with English pop singer Dua Lipa as a musical guest.

Krasinski shared the news on Instagram, adding the subtitle "Life … done."

In 2018, Krasinski missed a cameo in Studio 8H when his former co-star Steve Carell was the host. Former "The Office,quot; students Jenna Fischer, Ed Helms and Ellie Kemper joined Carell for the opening monologue, begging the Acton native to join them for a situation comedy meeting.