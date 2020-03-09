Joe Sakic bought the groceries, but Jared Bednar made tasty Avs

This puppy may be Joe Sakic's masterpiece, but he has brushstrokes of Jared Bednar all over the canvas. And before starting on how any clown with Nathan MacKinnon in the front and Cale Makar in the back would run in circles around the Western Conference, consider this:

%MINIFYHTMLc460282ac3655b5daa49e0f18989e60111% %MINIFYHTMLc460282ac3655b5daa49e0f18989e60112%

• When the Broncos lost Bradley Chubb, they won two, then posted a 1-4 record before Drew Lock came galloping to the rescue.

• While the Nuggets were waiting for Jamal Murray's ankle, they were 6-4.

• Since February 18, all without the services of the extreme right Mikko Rantanen Y Nazem Kadri center Y goalkeeper Philipp Grubauer Y far left Matt Calvert … the Avs are 8-1-1.

The work of Bednar coach this winter, scale 1-10?

"Is 10 the best?" NBC Sports analyst Pierre McGuire responded. "Then I would say I would put it around a & # 39; 9 & # 39;".

If it weren't for the tape work that Mike Sullivan continues to do in Pittsburgh, the man would be sitting comfortably in the cat seat for the Adams Award. As it stands, Bednar is the best coach in the West at the moment, and King of the Mountain among the professional heads of Front Range for a mile of field.

Despite expectations, and despite having Rantanen healthy for only 42 of the first 68 games of the season, the Avs faced Monday night against Los Angeles Kings with the second highest number of points in the West (90 ).

"I learned a long time ago from Scotty Bowman, it is one thing to train a team in this league." Another thing is to train a team in this league with elite players, "McGuire continued." Because one of your responsibilities is to make sure they perform at an elite level every night.

"You have to drive them. You have to make sure there is air in the tires, that the gas tank is full and focus them so the headlights are clean. And I think Jared has done a very good job on that."

Bednar is MacGyver with a camouflage jacket, adapting to any piece you have on hand, without complaining. There are no complaints about identity crises. Without fear of throwing newbies into the fire. There are no excuses. There is no solution.

"They are a specific team every night, especially after last year's playoff race," McGuire explained. "(Opponents) know they have star caliber players that can destroy your team if you don't pay attention to them.

"He has to manage the expectations of his organization, and he has to manage elite players every night. He has had to balance work-rest relationships due to the situation of the injury, and I think he has also achieved it fantastically. I think, if you look at it, I find it difficult to find a flaw in everything he has done. "

Consider this also: members of the MGK line of MacKinnon, Gabe Landeskog and Rantanen are in a rhythm to appear together exactly medium the changes of uniform force as they did a year ago. And yet, the Avs already have as many points (90) in 68 inclinations as in 82 competitions in 2018-19.

"I think he is now one of the underestimated coaches in the leagues," McGuire said. "The guys who make a living in this league say that this guy knows what he is doing and is plugged in and understands it."

"If you are underestimated now, you will not be underestimated later this year, I can tell you that."

He won't have to tell us twice. Yes, Sakic bought the groceries. Yes, MacKinnon makes everything taste good. But when the spatula breaks and the blender explodes, a special chef is needed to overcome the disaster and prepare such a satisfying meal.