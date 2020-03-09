Joe Biden tells President Donald Trump to shut up and let the health expert talk and drive the coronavirus that has killed 22 Americans

In the early hours of Monday morning, while the stock market collapsed due to the fall in the price of oil and the spread of the coronavirus, President Donald Trump was busy on Twitter writing misleading tweets, and former Vice President Joe Biden decided reply.

Trump fired this first tweet that said: "So last year 37,000 Americans died from the common flu. It has an average of between 27,000 and 70,000 per year. Nothing closes, life and the economy continue. At this time, there are 546 confirmed cases of CoronaVirus, with 22 deaths. Think about it! "

POTUS boasted in a tweet: “Great work done by @VP and the CoronaVirus Working Group. Thank you!"

He posted this message a few minutes later: “Saudi Arabia and Russia are discussing the price and flow of oil. That and fake news are the reason for the market crash!

Trump then said: "The fake media and its partner, the Democratic Party, are doing everything within their semi-considerable power (it used to be bigger!) To inflame the CoronaVirus situation, far beyond that the facts would justify. Surgeon General: "The risk is low for the average American."

He also tweeted this after the stock fell: "Good for the consumer, gas prices are going down!"

Biden did an interview on MSNBC Monday Last word with Lawrence O & # 39; Donnell, where he said aloud what many think quietly: Trump must stop talking and create chaos and let health experts share scientific data and data about the coronavirus outbreak.

Biden declared: “I wish he was simply silent; I'm serious. That's a horrible thing to say about a president, but shut up, just let the experts talk and recognize that what they suggest is what we should be doing, "Biden said in an interview on MSNBC's,quot; Last Word. "

Then, last year, 37,000 Americans died from the common flu. It has an average of between 27,000 and 70,000 per year. Nothing closes, life and the economy continue. There are currently 546 confirmed cases of CoronaVirus, with 22 deaths. Think about it! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 9, 2020

O & # 39; Donnell also asked Biden to share his thoughts on the stock market reaction to Trump's chaotic response to the outbreak.

Biden explained: "But he would not collapse, I do not believe. Now, who can say? But I believe there is no confidence in the president in anything he says or does. He turns everything into what he thinks is a political benefit to himself, and it's really imploding in the process. But here there are many innocent bystanders seriously injured. "

Ad

The crisis could damage Trump's chances in the 2020 elections.



Post views:

4 4