Jodie Turner-Smith confirms that she is having a girl with Joshua Jackson

Queen & Slim Star Jodie Turner-Smith is waiting for her first child with her husband Joshua Jackson. And, the future mother gave fans a pregnancy update over the weekend in her Instagram Stories that showed videos of the baby moving in her belly and a subtle gender revelation.

Turner-Smith subtitled one of the music videos: "Favorite moments with the baby." In the second video, the 33-year-old woman confirmed that she was having a girl with the Dawson's torrent alum, writing: “Can you see her dancing there? Every time I try to record, she stops.

Jodie Turner-Smith could be the most beautiful pregnant mom that ever existed brillo That glow is ESTELAR ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/mLp420phwF – @AerynSun (@ AerynSun15) March 6, 2020

Two months ago, during an appearance in The Graham Norton showTurner-Smith showed his growing pregnant belly while wearing a short shoulder top and black pants. Apparently, he also let go of what a girl was waiting for during a conversation with fellow guest Jim Carrey.

the Silly and dumber Star joked about Turner-Smith's baby bump when he said he was glad to be able to appear on the show with the actress "while you're crowning." the Nightflyers Star quickly replied: "I think she's bored."

According to We weeklyTurner-Smith and Jackson were secretly married last August after a year of courtship, but it was not until December that the news came that they were married and expected a baby.

While Jackson is not very active on social media, Turner-Smith occasionally publishes about their relationship. Last month, she wrote a sweet message about her husband on Valentine's Day and shared photos of her wedding day. She wrote in the legend that her second Valentine's Day together was even more magical than the first.

Turner-Smith also shared a poem by Chilean poet Pablo Neruda that said: “I love you without knowing how, when or where. I love you simply, without problems or pride. I love you this way because I don't know another way of loving but this one, in which there is neither me nor you, so intimate that your hand on my chest is my hand, so intimate that when I fall asleep your eyes close. . "

Jodie Turner-Smith hasn't revealed her due date, but it seems pretty clear that she and Joshua Jackson will be parents very soon.



