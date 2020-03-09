Jessa Duggar captures her daughter's milestone in an Instagram video

Instagram

The star of & # 39; Counting On & # 39; He shares an adorable video of his baby Ivy Jane saying one of his first words while playing with a plastic doll he just received.

Jessa Duggar I couldn't be more excited about your baby's milestone. On Sunday March 8, the "Counting on"Star shared with her fans a lovely video of Ivy Jane, 9 months old, muttering one of her first words while playing with a plastic doll she had just received.

In a brief clip loaded on Instagram, Ivy baby was seen sitting on the floor in a dark green jumpsuit. Apparently excited for her new toy, she grabbed her wrist while swinging her body up and down. Deep down, you could hear your 27-year-old mother asking, "What is that? Is it your baby?" The boy in return repeated: "Bay-puh". He also bathed the toy with wet kisses.

In explaining why he shared the video on social media, Jessa wrote in a caption: "It's the most beautiful thing in the world to hear her say & # 39; Baby! & # 39;" The fifth child of Jim Bob Duggar Y Michelle Ruark He added: "I would say that you are very excited to finally have your own doll! # 9 months."

Many fans rushed to share positive comments about Jessa's son. One said: "You are talking very early, good for her, what a sweet baby." Another faded away from Ivy's characteristic, "Omg those eyelashes! What a beautiful girl!" A third replied hilariously: "I was beginning to think that this was another baby announcement!"

Jessa's publication of baby Ivy came a few days after she defended her husband Ben Seewald against a troll. After an enemy called Ben "Neanderthal" for allegedly refusing to take care of his children while shopping with his sisters, he replied sarcastically: "You know, I've been thinking the same thing."

"Only Neanderthal's men would refuse to breastfeed their babies so that their wives can spend the whole day having dinner and shopping," he continued reprimanding the troll.