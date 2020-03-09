Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez make funny costumes in the Flip the Switch challenge video

Instagram

Accepting the last viral challenge, the star of & # 39; Hustlers & # 39; and the Fox Sports 1 station change their clothes while they dance to & # 39; Nonstop & # 39; of Drake in the TikTok video.

Jennifer Lopez Y Alex Rodriguez They have completely nailed their version of the popular Flip the Switch challenge. Participating in the last viral sensation, the couple makes a hilarious cross-dressing in their TikTok video.

The video begins with Alex filming Jennifer in a mirror while she busts some movements to DuckThe song "Nonstop" with a tight white dress and a Gucci Marmont belt with silver buckle. Meanwhile, his fiance is dressed in a white shirt and a dark suit while standing indifferently.

When the song, which plays in the background, plays the part "I just flipped the switch", the two literally change places, with J.Lo wearing Alex's suit and vice versa. Continuing where his fiance left him, the retired professional baseball player dances in the white dress.

"Tiktoks late at night, 100 @ jlo," Alex captioned the video and added: "Follow me on AROD13!" Sharing the same clip in his Instagram Stories, J.Lo joked, "Wait …"

Alex's post clearly entertained his followers, with a comment that said: "Well played." Lenny Kravitz I liked it, writing, "Do it brother!" Hair artist Chris Appleton shared, "I can't stop seeing this," while former MLB star Josh Booty said: "Funny S ** t dawg."

The Flip the Switch challenge came from the lyrics of Drake's song "Nonstop". In the 2018 song from her album "Scorpion", the Canadian superstar rapped, "Look, I simply flipped the switch (I turned, turned around) / I don't know anyone who is doing this," about the rhythm produced by Tay Keith

Over the weekend, the challenge was again a great thing after Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who recently retired from the 2020 presidential race, and Kate McKinnon made the challenge behind the scenes of "Saturday night live"Saturday, March 7.

The video She opens with Elizabeth holding the phone while Kate, who impersonated her in the NBC sketching program, dances behind her. Later they change places and the comedian can barely contain his laughter while the politician shows some silly movements.