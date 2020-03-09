Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez exchange clothes in Flip the Switch Clip

There is a new viral fashion on the Internet, and Jennifer LopezY Alex Rodriguez hilariously nailed it.

Online, fans have joined a challenge that encompasses social media platforms like TikTok, which basically involves two people dancing Duck& # 39; Non stop & # 39; before exchanging clothes and imitating. On the track, the rapper begins with: "Look, I just flipped the switch," stimulating some participants to challenge to turn on a light switch, which caused the physical transformations.

%MINIFYHTMLa50dbf4ea5b62dbe3633508439134e8113% %MINIFYHTMLa50dbf4ea5b62dbe3633508439134e8114%

Naturally, celebrities have begun to face the challenge, including J.Lo and A-Rod, whose results are possibly the most fun. In a video that the athlete posted on Instagram, Rodriguez wore a jacket, shirt with a collar, pants and sunglasses, while his famous fiancee put on a high neck dress without a back, white and tight to the curve, with a belt of Gucci and accessories with hoop earrings.

%MINIFYHTMLa50dbf4ea5b62dbe3633508439134e8115% %MINIFYHTMLa50dbf4ea5b62dbe3633508439134e8116%

While the former baseball star stayed there recording the moment in front of a mirror with his iPhone, the triple threat made some sensual body swinging movements. Then, when the time for the "change,quot; came, Rodriguez appeared in a replica of Lopez's attire, which included hoop earrings and a Gucci belt. Meanwhile, the actress was standing aside in the commercial aspect of Rodriguez.

Naturally, after Rodriguez's transformation into the ensemble and the interpreter's routine, some crowned him as the winner of the Internet. Even Drake gave the couple a stamp of approval, commenting with a simple fire emoji.