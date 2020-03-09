Jaylen Brown talks about breaking boxes and building brands at Sloan's conference

%MINIFYHTML532cab075f66ea0800c8d7d7588a554711% %MINIFYHTML532cab075f66ea0800c8d7d7588a554712%

He wants to share with fans why he chose Cal over the powers of the NCAA, such as Duke and Kentucky. He wants to explain why he chose to negotiate his first NBA agreement without an agent. He wants to tell how he came to speak at Harvard and MIT at age 23.

At the fourteenth annual MIT Sloan Sports Analytics conference, during a live recording of "The Boardroom," an ESPN + program produced by NBA superstar Kevin Durant and his agent, Rich Kleiman, Brown spoke about the gradual process of Share your story. Together with Kleiman, Jay Williams of ESPN and TJ Adeshola of Twitter Sports, Brown reflected on everything that involves building and promoting a personal brand.

"I always had my own style and style of doing things, taking my time," said Brown, now in his fourth season with the Celtics. “My mom will tell you that I was two weeks late when I was born. I just took my time.

Unlike some athletes, Brown is not interested in making generic marketing agreements for money or exposure. In fact, he estimates that he rejected almost a million dollars in such opportunities in the last two years, simply because he did not want to be put in a box. I was not interested in accepting a position that a company could easily occupy with another person.

Instead, Brown wants to own. You want to create a business that is authentically yours. And as fans of modern basketball have embraced interests outside the field of athletes, such as technology, education and fashion, in Brown's case, he wants to make time for some parallel companies.

To pursue them, Brown suggests that athletes need executive directors.

"Especially in the NBA, there are many opportunities," added Kleiman, who co-founded ThirtyFive Ventures with Durant. "The way you connect and get access is really important, and that is very difficult to balance without that CEO role."

Throughout the brand building process, Brown emphasized how important he feels it is to stay focused on basketball. Your username on social networks is "FCHWPO," which means "faith, consistency (and) hard work is worth it."

"When (the players) enter the league, the focus should be on what I call,quot; their main girlfriend, "and that should be basketball," Brown said. "There is an African proverb that says if you try to chase two hares at once, you will waste your time and lose both."

Keeping basketball at the forefront, Brown says he wants to be more active with his story over the next two years. It remains to be determined how he decides to express himself, be it a documentary, a series of videos or a memory, but don't be surprised if it is through an innovative method.

"There are a million different ways to earn money," he says. "There are a million different ways to succeed. The content has made it possible."