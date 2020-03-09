Jay-Z called "rude" for rejecting Touchy Man while attending the Lakers game with his daughter Blue Ivy

https://www.beyonce.com/

Jay Z I would like people not to get too delicate with him. The hip-hop mogul was caught on camera looking awkward when a man tried to hug the rapper when he and his eight-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy, appeared in the Los Angeles Lakers game against the LA Clippers on Sunday in March. 8 at the Staples Center.

In the now viral clip, Hov was seen about to leave the place while the game ended. A man was starting a conversation with the founder of Roc Nation while resting his arm around Jay and pointing to a camera that captured the moment.

At one point, Hov let his arm remain around his shoulders, but it didn't happen for long. Later he saw the beater "4:44" moving his body to take his hand off the man. When watching the video, fans couldn't help commenting and some even called him "rude" for his action.

"Does anyone have manners? Humiliating someone who is excited to see you is so low," a fan hit Hov. "It takes a very magnanimous individual to make sure others don't feel insignificant. I could have handled that in a million different ways."

Some people suggested that Hov was only taking care in the midst of Coronavirus disease, but not everyone bought that excuse. "It was a rude virus or not, I could kindly ask you not to put your hand on it," a fan argued. Echoing the feeling, someone added: "This has nothing to do with the coronavirus. Don't touch me FCKIN hahaha."

Meanwhile, others admitted being able to relate to Hov. "Yes, I'm not too friendly, sensitive with all that," wrote one fan. "I will not let any stranger approach me while I am with my son and just come to hug me just because he smiles and jokes with Fan or Not," said another.

Someone, on the other hand, alluded to the fact that the man had invaded Jay's personal space and that he had every right to refuse him. "It's called personal space, everyone doesn't like to be touched like that," said the person.

Other than that, Hov seemed to be enjoying his outing with his daughter. The proud dad chose to wear a gray sweatshirt, a gold chain and a Rhude baseball cap. Meanwhile, the elementary student looked elegant in a completely black outfit that included combat boots, a black T-shirt, black leggings and a light wash jean jacket.