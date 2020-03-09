Jarrion Lawson has revoked the four-year ban on a case of meat & # 39; contaminated & # 39; | Athletics News





Jarrion Lawson has had a revocation of the four-year ban by CAS

American jumper Jarrion Lawson has had his four-year ban on a positive doping test caused by eating steroid-containing meat revoked by the Court of Sports Arbitration.

The 25-year-old 2017 World Championship silver medalist was unanimously acquitted by three judges of any fault for the positive evidence, the court said.

The CAS panel, including Richard McLaren, who led investigations into the Russian doping program, discovered that it was more likely that the origin of the prohibited substance was contaminated meat consumed in a restaurant the day before the test, " said the highest court of the sport in a statement.

"After a careful review and examination of the evidence and expert testimony … the panel was unanimously of the opinion that Lawson had established that he was not to blame or neglect for his positive finding.

Lawson won silver at the 2017 World Athletics Championships in London

"As a result of such a finding, the period of ineligibility was eliminated."

Lawson said he ate contaminated meat at a restaurant in Fayetteville, Arkansas, in June 2018. A doping control test out of competition the next day indicated the presence of the exogenous anabolic androgenic steroid.

The steroid, trenbolone, can be used in the United States to promote the growth of beef cattle. It is prohibited in agriculture in the European Union.

Lawson, who finished fourth at the Rio Olympics in 2016, last competed in July 2018 at a Diamond League event in London. He missed the entire 2019 season, including the World Championship in Qatar, but says he hopes to compete again.