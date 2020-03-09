Jane Fonda explains the reason behind Bernie Sanders' support during the climate change protest

WENN / Instar

Speaking at the fire drill on Friday that takes place in Wilmington, California, the star of & # 39; Grace and Frankie & # 39; emphasizes that Americans & # 39; have to get a climate president in office & # 39 ;.

Jane Fonda He expressed his support for Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders during his last fire drill on Friday (March 6) at San Pedro City Hall in Wilmington, California.

The Oscar-winning actress joined the event for famous friends, including Lily tomlin, Diane lane Y Rosanna Arquette, as part of their weekly demonstration to demand that lawmakers take measures to combat global warming before it is too late.

Speaking at the meeting, he told USA Today: "We have to get a climate president in office, and there is only one (candidate) at this time, and that is Bernie Sanders."

"So, indirectly, I say that I think we have to support the climate candidate," he said.

The "Grace and Frankie"Star has been arrested several times for her participation in the protests, and has pledged to help save the planet in several ways, even choosing not to buy more new clothes.

In explaining the premise of the Fire Drill Friday initiative, Jane said: "We are protesting an existential threat that could determine the future of human life on the planet, basically."

Vermont Senator Bernie already has the backing of stars like Susan Sarandon, Dick van dyke, Jack white, Sarah SilvermanY Public Enemy rapper Chuck D, as your best option to face the current leader Donald Trump in the presidential elections of the United States in November.