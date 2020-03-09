Jamie Foxx quickly disinfects his hand after touching the fan in the middle of the coronavirus outbreak

WENN / Instar

The actor of & # 39; Django Unchained & # 39; He filmed with hand sanitizer on stage just after getting in physical contact with the fan at the 50th birthday party of entertainment promoter Dave Brown.

Up News Info –

Jamie Foxx You are not taking any risk in the middle of the coronavirus outbreak. The "Django Unchained"The actor was caught on camera at the 50th birthday party of entertainment promoter Dave Brown using what appeared to be hand sanitizer immediately after physical contact with a fan.

In a video obtained by TMZ, you could see the 52-year-old man standing on stage with the man of the hour and many others. Wearing a suit and a pair of sunglasses, he held a microphone in one hand as his collaboration with Kanye west, "Gold Digger", played in the background. At one point in the footage, he greeted someone below before approaching the person.

%MINIFYHTML3548bf8a79273e00b2151bbaf5b9cf8411% %MINIFYHTML3548bf8a79273e00b2151bbaf5b9cf8412%

As soon as he withdrew from the interaction, the "Just mercy"A man next to him offered him some hand sanitizer, which he gladly accepted. When he thoroughly rubbed the sterilizing liquid in both hands, one of the partygoers could hear screaming," Without crown ".

The "Beat Shazam"It was also reported that the host delivered a speech about the virus at the party. Although what he said exactly could not be clearly heard in the video, he allegedly told the guests to" come see him "if" they got the cure. "

<br />

The number of deaths caused by coronaviruses has increased to 21 in the United States, as reported by USA Today. 554 confirmed cases came from 34 states, as well as from the District of Columbia. Most of the deaths came from the state of Washington, while two came from Florida and one from California.

Despite the spread of coronavirus in the USA. UU., Foxx's appearance at Brown's birthday party demonstrated his claims that he throws parties like Leonardo Dicaprio. In January, when asked when he was last partying all night, he told the talk show host / comedian Ellen Degeneres, "I'm still at the party."

"I was partying all night," the ex-boyfriend of Katie Holmes Elaborated. "My birthday was December 13, I'm sleepy and I'm a little drunk since December 13. Every night. I'm like Leonardo DiCaprio."