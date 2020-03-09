Jameela Jamil attacks Michelle Collins for joking about contracting coronavirus

WENN / Avalon

In her furious response to the mockery of the comedian, the actress of & # 39; The Good Place & # 39; Tweet again: & # 39; Let people who have never met you never make fun of you.

Up News Info –

Jameela Jamil hit the comedian Michelle Collins after it provoked outrage with a cruel joke about "The good place"stellar contraction coronavirus.

The 34-year-old actress was offended when the funny 38-year-old woman referred to the recent speculation that Jameela suffers from Munchausen syndrome, which makes patients insist they are sick when they are not.

%MINIFYHTML24483f6bb3286dbf36f88a0ce8cf88a411% %MINIFYHTML24483f6bb3286dbf36f88a0ce8cf88a412%

On Twitter (Friday, March 6), Michelle posted: "Place your bets on who will be the first famous person to get Corona." However, then he added: "Jameela doesn't count."

The coronavirus has seen more than 102,000 cases registered worldwide, with about 3,500 deaths. But Michelle's mockery provoked a furious response from Jameela, who replied: "That you never suffer from chronic diseases. May you never wake up in pain and swell every day of your life."

"May you never fight with an invisible disability. May they never make fun of you for people who have never met you."

Michelle refused to step back and replied: "I finally made it. Learn LOL about you, girl, it's liberating," while the actress replied: "Congratulations for making fun of my chronic pain and illness. A great day for you."

However, Michelle seemed to put an end to the dispute, as she concluded: "I didn't even mention them (chronic pain and illness). But well done, bringing it back to light, you're really a professional."

Jameela Jamil shot Michelle Collins for allegedly "mocking my chronic pain and my illness."

Jameela frequently talks about her multiple health problems, including congenital hearing loss and labyrinthitis, hypermobile Ehlers-Danlos syndrome and celiac disease.