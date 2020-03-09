It's the first time for Tina Fey: an animated Netflix comedy series

Tina Fey He goes to Netflix. After finishing Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, launching Bad Girls on Broadway (and making news that the Broadway musical based on his movie is becoming a movie), and announcing Girls5Eva in Peacock, Fey is back with Netflix to Mulligan.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Fey's new animated comedy series, Robert Carlock Y 30 rocks, Great news Y Kimmy Schmidt veteran Sam means He received a direct serial order of 20 episodes. Mulligan follows the rest of civilization by rebuilding society after an alien attack. Bento Box Entertainment, the company behind Bob Burgers, will provide animation for the next series.
Means served alongside Carlock and Fey as executive producer on Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and I participated in the interactive film that was recently filmed with stars of the series Ellie kemper, Tituss Burgess, Jane Krakowski Y Carol Kane. Kimmy Schmidt He ran for four seasons on Netflix after being originally developed and filmed for NBC itself.
In addition to Peacock & # 39; s Girls5Eva, a comedy about a group of pop girls from the 1990s meeting, Fey and Carlock are behind Ted dansonNew comedy series. The show stars Danson as a businessman who runs for mayor of Los Angeles … for the wrong reasons. Saturday night live& # 39; s Bobby Moynihan, Holly hunter and crazy ex girlfriend veteran Vella Lovell Also star.
Fey recently appeared in two Amazon episodes Modern love. She will return to the Golden Globes stage as a hostess with Amy Poehler for the 2021 ceremony. The two previously organized three in 2013, 2014 and 2015. Poehler's own animated series, Duncanville, released in 2020 on Fox. Poehler co-created the series and offers two voices on the show.
So far, no release date has been announced for any of Fey's upcoming projects.