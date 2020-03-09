Tina Fey He goes to Netflix. After finishing Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, launching Bad Girls on Broadway (and making news that the Broadway musical based on his movie is becoming a movie), and announcing Girls5Eva in Peacock, Fey is back with Netflix to Mulligan.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Fey's new animated comedy series, Robert Carlock Y 30 rocks, Great news Y Kimmy Schmidt veteran Sam means He received a direct serial order of 20 episodes. Mulligan follows the rest of civilization by rebuilding society after an alien attack. Bento Box Entertainment, the company behind Bob Burgers, will provide animation for the next series.