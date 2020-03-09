"It's a very sweet and kind show,quot; – Up News Info Tampa

(Local Up News Info) – Chuck Lorre has played an important role in the career of actor and comedian Billy Gardell.

The producer is known as "The King Of Sitcoms,quot; and made Gardell a star when he took him to the "Mike & Molly,quot; fold with Melissa McCarthy on Up News Info and now Lorre and Gardell are back together in "Bob Hearts Abishola."

The series tells the story of a man who recently had a heart attack and falls in love with his heart nurse while he is recovering in the hospital. Gardell didn't think he would get another chance in a successful series and is enjoying every moment.

"I want to thank all the fans who are watching our show, thank you very much," Gardell said in an interview with DJ Sixsmith of Up News Info Local. "It was really beautiful. I had the blessing of being on a successful show with Mike and Molly and I never thought I'd be in the middle of a second. I have a horseshoe on my back. Chuck Lorre said I have something and I think you're the type to That is a very sweet and very kind show, I received about nine pages and said it was done, let's do this, it is an example of kindness and how it is when you open your heart and mind and learn from each other and how strong you are come back. I think we need it right now and I'm very proud of this. "

COMPLETE INTERVIEW:

The Up News Info audience is very familiar with Gardell's work after his series of more than 100 episodes in "Mike & Molly." Gardell loved working with one of the biggest in the industry at McCarthy.

"She and I have a brother and sister relationship," Gardell said. "I love her and I think she is special. The first time I read with her and something was there immediately. When I worked with her, what I tried to do was react. We would take a couple of shots exactly as the writers wanted and then give her a kind of improvisation because she only has that brain. I would say don't tell me what you're going to do, so that my reaction is organic and honest for her. Man, she is a power. "

See "Bob Hearts Abishola,quot; on Mondays at 8:30 pm EST / PST on Up News Info and Up News Info All Access.