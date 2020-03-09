Italy puts the whole country in a total blockade as coronavirus cases hit about 10,000 residents who are told to stay at home

# Roommates, the coronavirus outbreak is an increasingly deadly health problem worldwide, and the most affected country in the middle of everything is now taking drastic measures. Italy has officially implemented a total blockade, as the total number of coronavirus cases in the country is getting closer to 10,000.

@CNN reports that Italy has been subjected to a total blockade, as Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced that it is extending the restrictions already in force in the northern region of the country. At a press conference on March 9.thConte said that "The entire measure of the red zones now extends to the entire national territory." He also explained that Italy will move forward with a complete ban on all public events.

Under the initial closing rules, schools, universities, theaters, cinemas, bars and nightclubs were closed in northern Italy. In addition, religious ceremonies, including funerals and weddings, and sporting events were suspended or postponed. Meanwhile, local restaurants and bars were allowed to be open from 6 a.m. at 6 p.m., and shopping centers and markets could open Monday through Friday if they could secure a meter (three feet) away between each customer. However, with the strictest measures, these places will probably be closed in the foreseeable future.

97 people have died of coronavirus in Italy in the last 24 hours, which brings its total number of deaths to 463. To date, Italy has 9,172 cases, the majority of any European country. The intensive care coordinator in the crisis unit for the northern Lombardy region in Italy revealed that the Lombardy health system is "one step away from collapse,quot; due to the massive influx of patients seeking medical attention despite the fact that The country simply does not have enough hospital beds to treat those who are infected, and expects Italy to have 18,000 patients by the end of March.

The closure has also resulted in several riots in prisons that have left nearly a dozen inmates dead, razed 22 prisons and resulted in 43 leaks. In a statement, Italy explained the extreme action:

“This is of utmost importance not only from the point of view of health but also economically. A temporary recession in some sectors or areas of the country is preferable to a longer crisis that could extend to the entire economy through the effects of demand and supply. "

The blockade is already seriously affecting Italy and critics are worried if it can recover in the long term.

