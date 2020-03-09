Italy imposes restrictions nationwide to contain the coronavirus

MILAN (AP) – Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte says that starting Tuesday, travel restrictions and other strict public health measures will be imposed across the country to try to stop the spread of the new coronavirus.

%MINIFYHTML2d71c5b0deacd69ddd7dd3e4aa41254e11% %MINIFYHTML2d71c5b0deacd69ddd7dd3e4aa41254e12%

Conte said Monday night that a new government decree will require people across the country of 60 million people to demonstrate the need to work, health conditions or other limited reasons to travel outside the areas where they live.

The restrictions will take effect on Tuesday and, like those that already exist in northern Italy, will last until April 3, he said.

"There will not be just one red zone," Conte told reporters in reference to the quarantine order he signed for a vast swath of northern Italy with a population of 16 million over the weekend.

"There will be Italy,quot; as a protected area, he said.

The national decree also extends the closure of schools in Italy until April 3. Schools in central and southern Italy that closed due to the virus were due to reopen on March 16.

Italy registered 1,807 more confirmed cases until Monday night, for a national total of 9,172. With those numbers, Italy once again surpassed South Korea as the country with the most cases outside of China. The number of people with the virus that died increased to 463.

The prime minister also jailed young people in much of Italy who had gathered at night to drink and have a good time during the public health emergency that began on February 21.

"This nightlife … we can no longer allow this," Conte said.

According to the weekend decree that applies to the northern regions, pubs, restaurants and coffee shops must close at dusk. Now the first mandatory hours will affect an entire closed Italy.

On Saturday night, alarmed by rumors about a quarantine in the north, many Italians fled from the selected regions in the "red zone,quot; of the north. He was put under confinement on Sunday. Some 16 million residents live in that first confinement, in the north, in the populous Lombardy, which includes Milan, and 14 provinces in the north, including Venice. Monday's extension now c

Tuesday's restrictions also extend the closure of schools until April 3. Until Tuesday, schools in central and southern Italy were to reopen on March 16.

This is a breaking news update. The previous AP story follows.

MILAN (AP) – Confusion reigned in northern Italy about who could go where and under what circumstances on Monday, the first business day since the government closed a vast area with more than a quarter of the Italian population in a desperate attempt to contain the country's coronavirus epidemic.

The vertiginous increase in infections that consolidated Italy as a focus of global virus and superficial compliance with the previous restrictions covering 11 cities led the government to extend its quarantine order to cover the entire region of Lombardy and 14 provinces in the regions from Piedmont, Veneto and Emilia-Romagna.

The streets of Milan, the financial center of Italy and the main city of Lombardy, were unusually quiet. Control points were established at the city's main train station to assess travelers. People at the central station in Milan were required to sign a police form, certifying that they were traveling for "proven work needs,quot;, need situations, health reasons or to return to their homes.

"Until a few days ago, the thought was that the alarm would pass in a few weeks, we just have to follow the rules." Now, we must explain to the citizens that the situation is very, very serious, our hospitals are about to collapse, "the mayor of the city of Bergamo, Giorgio Gori, told state television RAI.

People who circulated within the city and also in the provinces beyond were subjected to timely controls to ensure they had valid reasons to be outside. Violators risked up to three months in jail or fines of 206 euros ($ 225)

The message from the authorities was increasingly blunt "Stay home."

Italy registered 1,807 more confirmed cases until Monday night, for a national total of 9,172. With the latest numbers, Italy once again surpassed South Korea as the country with the most cases outside of China. The death toll in Italy also increased by 97 to 463.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte signed a decree early Sunday trying to lock 16 million people in the prosperous north of Italy, more than a quarter of the population of Italy, for almost a month to stop the relentless march of the virus for Europe. The extraordinary measures, which also apply to the city of Venice, will be valid until April 3.

Under the new decree, casual errands are out. The traditional Italian tradition of an espresso in the corner cafe disappeared. Customers should now take tables, if possible, the furthest from the bar. The evening snack is also frowned upon; the bars close at 6 p.m. Even going to the supermarket is a great expedition.

The regions affected by the decree are among the most productive in Italy. Industry leaders are concerned about the perception that is being created abroad that all businesses were closed and that commercial export deliveries cannot be made.

The civil protection agency has emphasized that the commercial burden was not affected by the repression. But that does not address what happens to drivers who leave the containment area. In theory, they would be subject to quarantines of 14 days once they return from trips outside the red zones.

For travelers and travelers, the procedures at the main train station have intensified significantly since Sunday's decree. Now, pairs of policemen with masks backed by pairs of masked armed soldiers check the tickets and documents of people arriving and leaving.

Patrizia Peluso arrived at the station on Monday afternoon for a five-day vacation with her two children in Lapland, Finland. They had to redirect their flight back through Rome after the airlines canceled flights to Milan. They took a train from Naples to Turin in Rome, connecting two cities not subject to quarantine, and were among the few passengers who got off in Milan.

Before letting them pass the doors, the soldiers confirmed their residence in Milan and asked them their reason for traveling.

"I explained that we were on vacation and that I had to return to work. If not, I would not have returned at all," said Peluso.

The first thing you have to do when you get home: buy food.

"We have nothing to eat at home. But I heard that you have to wait in line to enter the stores," he said. "I hope everything goes well."

____

Barry reported from Soave, Italy.