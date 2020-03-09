Italy announces restrictions on the entire country in an attempt to stop the coronavirus

ROME – Italy became the first European country on Monday to announce severe national travel limits, as the government struggled to stop the spread of a coronavirus outbreak that has affected the economy, threatened to overwhelm health care public and killed more people than anywhere else outside of China.
The measures, announced at a press conference in primetime by the country's prime minister, Giuseppe Conte, sought to adopt the kind of drastic limits that might be working to control the virus in China, an authoritarian regime.
But the scope of repression in Italy, applied to approximately 60 million people, from islands in the south to the Alps in the north, immediately raised the question of whether a modern European nation and protective of its individual freedoms would make the necessary sacrifices .
The broadest restrictions came only hours after authorities announced that 9,172 people had been infected by the virus, 1,598 more than the day before. The deaths increased to 463 people, most of whom are overwhelmingly elderly and sick. There were 97 more deaths since Sunday.
As of Tuesday, the permit would be necessary for Italians seeking to move around the country for work, health or extenuating circumstances. The same criteria would apply to Italians who wish to leave the country, but Mr. Conte suggested that foreigners could still come to Italy.
More specifically, he said that schools and universities would remain closed as a result until at least April 3. The decrees banned jail visits and daytime release programs for inmates, which triggered riots across the country in 27 prisons. The guards were taken hostage and several inmates died in Modena.
All sporting events and outdoor meetings would now be banned. At 6 pm. The curfew in the bars, currently in place in the northern areas, would spread throughout the country. The days of the young people gathered in outdoor events and pubs were over, he said.
"We all have to give up something for the good of Italy," Conte said, announcing that the government would enact stronger and stricter rules than those that had been introduced a day earlier in the rich north of the country. He said the rankings between threat levels in different regions and provinces would be replaced by a general restriction on non-essential movements throughout the country he called "Italy, protected area."
While trying to gather the Italians to comply with the measures, Conte emphasized that the outbreak, the worst in Europe, presented an existential threat to the country's elderly population, the oldest in the continent. – and the health system that attended them.
The sudden expansion of travel restrictions reflected the government's effort to catch up with the spread of a virus that has consistently exceeded its efforts to contain it.
After the virus first appeared more than two weeks ago, the government first closed 11 cities, but deaths and cases continued to increase.
The dawn of Sunday, announced that it would restrict the movement of approximately a quarter of the population of Italy, blocking the region of Lombardy and risking its north. economic heart for the health of the whole country and the survival of an overwhelmed health system.
But those measures, which already have a huge scope, have not paralyzed the cost of the virus. Instead, they have caused confusion and anxiety as vague officials' instructions undermined the government. assertions of control and authority.
Different regions had applied different measures, politicians offered different definitions of what "movement,quot; meant, and Internet rumors spread without foundation and, according to the authorities, false accounts of overloaded hospitals that denied attention to anyone over 60 . There were riots in 27 prisons, with guards held hostage and several inmates dying, in part because the decree had banned jail visits and daily release programs for inmates.
Residents inside and outside the closed areas of the north expressed confusion over what they could or could not do, or should do, to protect themselves.
"We are listening to too many things, and people don't really understand what is happening," said Laurence Paretti, 56, who saw shop windows Milan, where he taught yoga. He said he assumed it was okay to take a walk in the city, but said the government's explanations "are not clear at all."
Conte acknowledged that a change was necessary on Monday night, as it presented what it called stronger and broader restrictions. "We have to do it immediately," he said.
Giovanni Rezza, director of the department of infectious diseases of the National Institute of Health, described the decision as "necessary,quot; and suggested that European neighbors such as France and Germany should follow suit.
He said that Italy was essentially faced with two options, a Wuhan-style blockade in which people could not leave their homes, even in the economic capital of Milan, or the option the government took, imposing partial travel restrictions and distancing social when closing bars and sporting events and thus keep people away from each other.
Rezza, who on Monday morning gave the alarm of the virus affecting Rome, said he believed the government feared an epidemic in the less developed south. "There is a big scare that the virus will spread to the southern regions," where the health system is much lower than the northern one, he said.
In Milan, police stopped cars asking them to fill out forms explaining where they were going and why, but it was not immediately clear to what extent, in general, or seriously, the new measures would be applied or applied.
In a reflection of how the spread of the virus had become a national emergency, the government decree received support across the political spectrum.
Matteo Salvini, the opposition leader of the Nationalist League party, who had pressured Mr. Conte earlier to expand restrictive measures across the country, responded with approval. But he also said that Mr. Conte should be clearer and that it was necessary to "close everything and immediately, leaving no room for doubt or interpretation."
Matteo Renzi, a former prime minister, had criticized the government's failure to effectively communicate the importance of the previous restrictions. He also said he had urged the government to expand measures across Italy to prevent the virus from spreading throughout the country and more deeply in Europe. He said in an interview Monday night that he thought the Italians would now obey the new decree better "because now it's all Italy. It's not a divided part of the other. You have to do it for everyone."
Mr. Conte, a former ally of Mr. Salvini, was a little-known law professor until two years ago. He is now leading the country during his greatest challenge in recent history. He has a circular and legalistic speech style and a habit of congratulating himself on his clarity.
But on Sunday and Monday, he confused many Italians by citing the language in the decree that limits the movement in the north, speaking of an "obligation for all natural persons entering or leaving the area,quot; to "avoid all movement,quot; . It seemed draconian, but it allowed a lot of room for maneuver.
Trips continued in and out of the north by car, train and plane. The country's response remained fragmented. The regions in the middle and south developed their own restrictions, some of them significantly harder than those in the north.
To help explain the decree, the Ministry of Interior published "self-certification,quot; forms that anyone traveling to or from closed areas should fill out and submit when the authorities asked them to certify that they needed to travel for work or health. or "other needs."
In the cities around Milan, the economic and cultural capital of Italy, which had suffered the largest outbreaks and had been strictly sealed, the new national restrictions were actually easing local blockades. Even some of the mayors of the cities were confused and lamented. Soldiers leaving the checkpoints.
"I'm a little worried because the effort we made during quarantine could be wasted," said Elia Delmiglio, mayor of Casalpusterlengo, where the quarantine rules were lifted. "If you no longer have a circumscribed area, some positive people could cause the virus and infect other people."
Massimo Galli, who heads a team of doctors who identified the Italian strain of the virus last month at the Biomedical Research Institute in Milan, said the reopening of those cities was "crazy."
The measures introduced on Sunday, he said in an interview, "were not enough,quot; for the areas that had been quarantined in the red zones.
"What they did in Wuhan is much more drastic than what we did," he said, adding that he was concerned "the fire that ignites under the ashes, which in other parts of the country may be surprised by the epidemics that circulated through a time, without giving any signal. "
But other virologists believed that Italy had done what it had to do on Monday night.
Roberto Burioni, one of the leading virologists in Italy, said that Italy had underestimated the spread of the virus, so the government should act decisively and the Italians should respond responsibly.
"The only way to contain this virus is to betray our culture that is social," he said, adding that "the virus is exploiting these characteristics, and we have to do everything possible to stop it."
Mr. Conte clearly told and appealed to the sense of Italy's civic duty, saying that "everyone must do their part,quot; to stop the spread of the virus. "The right decision is to stay at home."
Not long before Mr. Conte spoke, Paola De Caria, 60, He returned to his home in Milan after visiting his 90-year-old mother and fighting with a friend who took the virus too lightly. She said she wasn't "really sure,quot; of what the rules were, but "it all comes down to common sense." "I have an elderly father, I buy it and bring him food, I avoid coffees and places like that."
Anna Momigliano contributed reports from Milan, and Emma Bubola and Elisabetta Povoledo from Rome.