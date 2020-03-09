Italy announces restrictions on the entire country in an attempt to stop the coronavirus

ROME – Italy became the first European country on Monday to announce severe national travel limits, as the government struggled to stop the spread of a coronavirus outbreak that has affected the economy, threatened to overwhelm health care public and killed more people than anywhere else outside of China.

The measures, announced at a press conference in primetime by the country's prime minister, Giuseppe Conte, sought to adopt the kind of drastic limits that might be working to control the virus in China, an authoritarian regime.

But the scope of repression in Italy, applied to approximately 60 million people, from islands in the south to the Alps in the north, immediately raised the question of whether a modern European nation and protective of its individual freedoms would make the necessary sacrifices .

The broadest restrictions came only hours after authorities announced that 9,172 people had been infected by the virus, 1,598 more than the day before. The deaths increased to 463 people, most of whom are overwhelmingly elderly and sick. There were 97 more deaths since Sunday.