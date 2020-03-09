It is reported that Amanda Bynes is "really upset,quot; after a sudden separation from fiance Paul Michael

Three weeks after announcing his engagement, Amanda Bynes and Paul Michael have suspended it. Unfortunately, a source says that the She is the man Star, who has had addiction problems and mental health problems for years, is not taking the sudden break very well.

"Amanda is really upset about that and doesn't take it well at all," said a source We weekly. The 33-year-old woman has also erased her social networks of any evidence of the relationship and deactivated the comments.

Michael confirmed to Weekly contact on Sunday March 8 that he and Bynes had separated, and added: "However, I love her, she is my best friend."

When Bynes introduced Michael to her Instagram followers on February 20, she said in a video clip: “Hello everyone, this is Paul, my fiance. I am so lucky. As you can see, it is incredibly beautiful. He is also the best person on the face of the Earth. "

The source says that Bynes's strict guardianship created too many obstacles for the couple that prevented them from moving forward in their relationship. The source noted that Bynes, who has been under a conservatorship since 2014 after a public crisis that led to a 5150 psychiatric detention, must live in a sober life center.

Bynes recently posted on Instagram that he was celebrating 14 months of sobriety and that he currently lives in a sober house after completing a year of treatment in 2019.

When Bynes announced last month that she was engaged, an informant said that the conservative, her mother, Lynn, did not believe that her daughter could make good decisions. And a lawyer confirmed that Lynn Bynes has the power to make all of her daughter's decisions, even if she marries or not.

Bynes posted a video last month on Instagram telling his fans that he had asked to see a judge in his case of curatorship due to the high cost of his treatment. Another source says that Bynes' mother has no problem requesting a court hearing, but does not believe that the former child star has the ability to make decisions about her care or treatment.

"Lynn will request that Amanda remain in a controlled environment," the source said.

Since completing the treatment, Amanda Bynes has become more active on social networks and has been posting updates on her life goals after graduating from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising (FIDM) in June 2019.

the What a girl wants Star says he wants to launch his own fashion line, and hopes it will be available online soon.



