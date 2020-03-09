IStayHome: Italians turn to social networks to fight the coronavirus | Italy news

Artists, doctors and politicians in Italy have supported the government's drastic measures to combat the new coronavirus, and have asked their social media followers to abide by an extraordinary blockade in the north of the country.

Hours after Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced on Sunday the restrictions on movements that affect more than 16 million people, influential figures such as singer Tiziano Ferro and Oscar-winning actor Paolo Sorrentino began promoting the hashtag #iorestoacasa (I Stay Home)

"Let's follow the rules," the famous pop singer tweeted, Ferro, publishing a video of himself recording music at home.

#iorestoacasa

Ascoltiamo le direttive.

The dramatic situation in ogni part of the world.

Siate generosi with voi stessi, prendetevi anche il tempo che non avete – per scelta or ahimè per forza.

🇮🇹❤️#andratuttobene pic.twitter.com/Ix0mtjyZNc – Tiziano Ferro (@TizianoFerro) March 8, 2020

Rosario Fiorello, one of the most famous comedians in Italy, urged her fans in a video message on Instagram to enjoy the pleasure of being at home: "What a pleasant feeling to be on the couch! (…) I know Like me, stay home! "

Italy has quarantined the entire region of Lombardy, home of the financial center of Milan, and 14 other central and northern provinces, including the tourist area of ​​Venice.

The measure came when the number of deaths from the virus in the country increased from 366 on Sunday to 463 on Monday, according to to the country's civil protection agency.

Italy is the most affected country after China, with 9,172 confirmed cases of coronavirus detected so far.

Follow the rules or face jail

The restrictions to prevent the spread of the virus are not limited to those who live within the so-called "red zones,quot;. The government has also asked people in the rest of the country to respect the rules or risk up to three months in jail.

The new rules include the imposition of one meter (3.3 feet) of distance between clients in bars and pubs, the closure of all museums, cinemas and theaters, and the suspension of civil ceremonies, including funerals.

"We understand that these measures will require sacrifices, but this is our own responsibility," Conte told reporters on Sunday. "We shouldn't try to be smart."

However, his words seem to have fallen on deaf ears in some areas.

A few hours after the rules entered into force, the beaches of the Liguria coastal region were crowded, tickets for most of the trains that departed from Milan to the southern cities were sold out, and the squares of the Roman capital were They filled up with young students having a drink. .

Frontline doctors fighting the virus responded angrily on social media.

"You need to stay at home!" Barbara Balanzoni said in one of her daily Facebook videos that she went viral.

"There are too many people around," he insisted, adding that hospitals do not have enough resources to handle a greater number of infected cases.

Antonio Pesenti, head of the crisis response unit in Lombardy, the most affected region in Italy, was also quoted by local media as saying that the health system was "one step away from the collapse."

Coronavirus's social media campaign is aimed at the younger generation, which many have said seems less inclined to follow the rules, especially now that all schools and universities are closed.

"The schools are closed, not because I had a holiday, but because there is an emergency," said singer, rapper and composer Lorenzo Cherubini, commonly known as Jovanotti, in an Instagram video.

Politicians as Dario Franceschini, Minister of Culture of Italy, He also joined the chorus of social networks. In a tweet, he thanked the "many protagonists of music, film and show who are promoting the #IStayHome campaign in these hours."

Some Italians felt that the government should press for even tougher measures. "We should close all activities, shops, everything, in addition to essential services (…) as if the country were on vacation,quot; tweeted Giorgio Gori, the eldest of Bergamo, a city in quarantine.