Is Ed Sheeran's new back tattoo a tribute to his five future children?

According to reports, the creator of hits & # 39; Shape of You & # 39; It has five intertwined circles in its extensive tattoo collection with plans to add a palm print ink in each circle.

Ed Sheeran He has reportedly added to his extensive tattoo collection with an ink in honor of his future five children.

Successful creator "Shape of You" married his childhood friend Cherry Seaborn in 2018, and according to the British newspaper Daily Mail, the star is eager to start a family with his wife.

"Ed comes from a large Catholic family and wants to have a house full of children," a source told the publication. "They have placed five interlocking circles on their backs that look a bit like Olympic rings. He wants to put a tattoo of a palm print on each circle."

The star is taking time from her successful musical career after finishing her gigantic two-year "Divide Tour" last year (19), the highest grossing tour in history.

"I've been a little non-stop since 2017, so I'm going to take a break to travel, write and read," he wrote on Instagram, announcing the break. "I will be out of all social networks until it is time to return."